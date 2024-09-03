EXCLUSIVE: Call Me Bae director Collin D'Cunha tells what 'really impressed' him about Ananya Panday; 'Never seen such a young actor be so prepared...'

Ananya Panday has been in the Hindi film industry for over five years, and the actress is now making her digital debut with Collin D'Cunha's directorial series, Call Me Bae. The upcoming series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 6 this year. Ahead of its release on OTT, director Collin D'Cunha has opened up about what "impressed" him about the lead actress, Ananya Panday, in the series. Collin admitted that he has never witnessed a young actor like Ananya be well-prepared for acting.

During the latest exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Collin D'Cunha praised Ananya Panday for knowing her work well on the sets of Call Me Bae and how she was prepared for acting on screen.

"You would assume a certain thing because I know Ananya is not formally trained as an actor but this was her 10th project and I have never seen such a young actor be so prepared for acting on screen," Collin said.

Speaking about how he was impressed with Ananya, Call Me Bae director Collin shared that it is quite "technical" and different from acting. Collin continued that Ananya knows how to face the camera, catch the light, and adjust her co-actor if he or she is getting covered.

The director added that the Student of the Year 2 actress is aware of the camera placement on the set. Apart from her acting, Ananya impressed him for being "camera-ready".

In the same interview, actor Vihaan Samat, who plays Agastya in Call Me Bae, was quizzed about the update of Mismatched—Season 3. The Mismatched actor revealed that the team has shot its third season, which will be released soon.

On the work front, Ananya Panday made her debut with Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2 in 2019. She was cast alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Ananya has also worked in movies like Khaali Peeli, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Dream Girl 2, and Liger. She was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in 2023.

Coming back to Call Me Bae, Ananya plays Bella Chowdhury, aka Bae, in the series. Produced under Dharmatic Entertainment, it also stars Gurfateh Pirzada, Vir Das, Varun Sood, Muskkaan Jaferi, and more.

