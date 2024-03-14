Murder Mubarak's Sara Ali Khan on living with single mom Amrita Singh: 'Can't be waiting around for things to happen'

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most talented actresses in the entertainment industry. She is currently gearing up for the release of the Netflix film Murder Mubarak. Apart from her amazing acting skills, Sara is also well-known for her goofy reels which she shares with her fans on social media. In a recent interview, Sara opened up about her off-screen experiences that helped shape her life and added how it feels to be living with a single mother Amrita Singh.

Sara Ali Khan on living life with single mom Amrita Singh

Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of actors Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan. The couple separated in 2004 when Sara was just 9 years old. In an interview with ETimes, when asked about the influence of strong women in her life, she said, "I think living with a single mother has a huge role to play in it."

She further added, "At a very early age, I realized koi aapke liye kuchh karne nahi wala (nobody is going to do anything for you). It's not that I don't get help, I do. But ultimately, you are the mover and initiator of your life. If you are lucky, stars align and God wills, then it will happen. You can't be waiting around for things to happen, it doesn't work like that."

Apart from Murder Mubarak, Sara is also set to be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan. During the same interview, she was asked about playing the central character in Ae Watan Mere Watan. Calling it the "most gratifying experience" to be headlining a film like this, Sara continued, "It's about time, because you are going to see a side of me which even I have not seen before. My self-deprecating humour can keep going on, but I am about to say something which I haven't said in a long time, and that is why I'm really proud of myself. The last time I felt like that was during Kedarnath. I'm being honest.”

More about Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan

Murder Mubarak is a mystery thriller directed by Homi Adajania. Apart from Sara Ali Khan, the film also stars Karisma Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Tisca Chopra, and more. The film will start streaming on Netflix on March 15, 2024.

On the other hand, Ae Watan Mere Watan is a film set in the pre-Independence period. In this, Sara plays the character of a freedom fighter, Usha Mehta. Directed by Kannan Iyer, the film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Anand Tiwari, and more. The upcoming film will start streaming on Prime Video on March 21, 2024.

