Cannes 2024: Aditi Rao Hydari looks dreamy in 2nd look PICS; beau Siddharth, Heeramandi co-stars Manisha and Sonakshi react

Aditi Rao Hydari received immense love and acclaim for her portrayal of Bibbojaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi. After rejoicing in significant appreciation, the actress solidified her global presence as she walked the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2024. On Wednesday, the actress dropped glimpses of her doing the iconic Gajagamini walk against the picturesque backdrop of the French Riviera.

Now, hours later, the actress dropped stunning visuals showcasing her look, attracting reactions from her Heeramandi co-stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, and beau Siddharth. Check it out.

Aditi Rao Hydari drops her stunning clicks from Cannes Film Festival 2024

Aditi Rao Hydari walked the prestigious red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival 2024 on Wednesday. Hours later, after her stint, the actress hopped onto her Instagram handle and delighted fans with her highly-anticipated look from Festival De Cannes 2024.

A series of pictures posted on her social media handle gave a closer look at her stunning appearance at the gala event. In a carousel of images, the actress looked breathtakingly beautiful in a sleeveless black and yellow flowing floral dress with a sophisticated high neckline. The actress' outfit for the special event was designed by Gauri and Nainika.

“Pocket full of sunshine,” the post was captioned.

Take a look:

Siddharth and Aditi's Heeramandi co-stars react

Soon after the post was shared, Aditi’s fiancé Siddharth gushed over his beloved as he wrote, “Oh wow! (Accompanied by heart on fire emoji)”. In addition to this, Aditi’s Heeramandi co-star Sonakshi Sinha dropped four red-heart eye emojis, while veteran actress Manisha Koirala called her, “Stunner (accompanied by heart-eye emoji).”

In addition to this, Fatima Sana Shaikh hyped the actress up, mentioning, “Ufffff killing me (accompanied by red-heart emoji).”

Aditi Rao Hydari walks into Cannes in Heeramandi style

On Wednesday, the actress taking to her social media handle, dropped a video offering a glimpse of her look with an umbrella in her hand. With finesse, she beautifully replicated her Gajagamini walk through the streets of the French Riviera, accompanied by her team members. Sharing the moment in a video, she captioned it, "Walking into Cannes like."

Take a look:

Aditi made her Cannes debut in 2022, followed by her appearance in 2023. Meanwhile, she was recently seen in Netflix’s Heeramandi, co-starring Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sharmin Segal and more.

