Cannes 2024: Aditi Rao Hydari makes striking appearance in black-white gown; joins Katherine Langford, Aja Naomi King on red carpet

After Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari decided to go to black and white on the red carpet of the ongoing 77th Cannes Film Festival.

After much await, the actress has finally walked the red carpet of the coveted festival looking like a monochrome dream. Check out her look!

Aditi Rao Hydari stuns at 77th Cannes Film Festival red carpet

Aditi Rao Hydari has become the internet’s favorite ever since her Gajagamini walk from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi went viral. The actress is also representing India at the ongoing 77th Cannes Film Festival.

After teasing the audience with multiple glimpses and her off-the-red-carpet looks, she finally walked her way into the main event. Aditi makes an eye-popping appearance in a gorgeous black and white gown that screams royalty. Living her pearly dream, she accessorized her outfit with pretty pear earrings and fingerrings.

Take a look:

What made people go 'woah' was her striking a pose with international stars such as Katherine Langford and Aja Naomi King. The trio stood hand-in-hand as they posed for the shutterbugs on the red carpet of the global event.

Her beautiful strapless gown in black velvet features a dramatic white voluminous skirt, adding drama to her red-carpet look. Keeping her makeup fresh and glowy and her hair tied in a tight high-top knot, she let her outfit to the talking. That custom Gaurav Gupta attire is elegance personified at Festival De Cannes 2024.

On Thursday, May 23, she attended the screening of L'Amour Ouf (Beating Hearts), directed by Gilles Lellouche. Aditi is a guest of a cosmetics giant at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Earlier, she served ‘Pocket full of sunshine’ from Cannes in her black and yellow flowy outfit from the event. A video of her doing the famous Gajagamini walk in Cannes also went viral online.

For those unknown, the Padmaavat actor made her Cannes debut in 2022 and flew to the event the following year. On the work front, she recently played the role of Bibbojaan in SLB’s debut OTT series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar with Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal Mehta and many others.

