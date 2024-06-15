EXCLUSIVE: Fardeen Khan reveals his one 'special' scene was cut from Heeramandi; opens up on less screen time in SLB’s series

Fardeen Khan won people's hearts with his comeback after 12 years. He returned with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar playing the role of Wali Mohammed. However, his screen time was less in the series.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Fardeen reacted to the same and revealed that one scene of him was cut from the series. He also praised SLB and added that working with him was an honor.

'It's better to leave them feeling that they wanted to see more,' says Fardeen Khan

When asked how he felt about his less screen time in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, Fardeen Khan told us, "It's better to leave them feeling that they wanted to see more (laughs). I was told I had about 8-10 scenes right from the start but one scene of mine didn't make it which I wish it had. That was a special scene which I really enjoyed doing."

Praising Sanjay Leela Bhansali , he further added that it was a privilege to work with the ace filmmaker. Directed by him, working for his banner was the most ambitious project that was being released worldwide according to Fardeen.

Working in Heeramandi gave the actor confidence and made him believe in his ability and also in what people thought of his work after such a long time, what they thought he could do.

He felt extremely happy after getting an endorsement from SLB and added that it meant the world for him.

After Heeramandi was released, he got positive feedback from fans, friends, and others. He further mentioned that working with Bhansali was the perfect way to make his comeback.

Fardeen Khan expresses gratitude for all the love he received from Heeramandi role

The 50-year-old actor said that a lot of people from the media were just happy to see him making a comeback and this kind of support and encouragement is invaluable to him.

Expressing his gratitude for all the love, Fardeen shared that after 12 years, it feels like a whole new landscape and a whole new audience.

Praising today's film writing, the No Entry actor stated that the way films and protagonists are written and made while keeping the basics same, he feels it's a great time to be a part of the storytelling business.

"Platforms like Netflix which have been pioneers in this new age of storytelling in the long-form format that in itself is pretty special. In terms of content, the genres that people can write about, people can act in, and directors can direct so it's a great time if you are a part of this storytelling business," Fardeen added.

More about Heeramandi

In Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar , apart from Fardeen, the ensemble cast also features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sharmin Segal, Adhyayan Suman, Shekhar Suman, and Taha Shah Badussha in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Netflix announced the second season of Heeramandi with a unique video.

