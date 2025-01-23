Chhaava Trailer Twitter Review: Netizens hail Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna’s period drama; ‘Pure goosembumps’

The highly-awaited trailer of Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna starrer Chhaava was released on Wednesday, January 22. Ever since, the internet has been buzzing with the clips featuring Kaushal and heaping praises on his promising portrayal. The dedicated fans also went to X and shared their elaborate reviews on the same. Check it out.

The excitement around the upcoming period drama led by Vicky Kaushal Chhaava is certainly palpable. From Rashmika Mandanna as Maratha queen and Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb; here’s what the internet users think about the trailer.

A fan wrote, "Chhaava Trailer Review:- Excellent Trailer! Bhaisahab Vicky Kaushal Asli Dum To Trailer Me Iss Shaqs Ne Lagaya H! Movie kaafi better nikalne wali hai! Trailer Ne Phaad Diya Ab Film Ki Baari!"

A Maharashtrian fan approved of the trailer, exclaiming, "Man, man, what a trailer! The visuals, action scenes, dialogues, and that rage of Vicky Kaushal—just pure goosebumps. And being marathi what more can we ask for. What do you think about the trailer? My plan is fixed now. "

In addition to this, another fan shared, "I had goosebumps after watching the Chhaava trailer! With its unadulterated emotions, breathtaking imagery, and heavenly glimpses of Lord Shiv, Ram, and Hanuman, Vicky Kaushal's tribute to an unsung hero will make you feel proud and happy. History buffs must watch!"

Another user expressed, "I watched the trailer of #Chhaava, and there’s only one word in my heart Proud. The trailer is packed with powerful elements be it the acting, visuals, characters, or music everything is absolutely remarkable. Salute to the director for giving their 100%."

Furthermore, several users also extended effusive praise on Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb by dropping multiple heart on fire emojis while another user proclaimed, "A promising performance is on the way." "Akshaye Khanna’s intensity is going to leave us spellbound!," stated one more user.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. It showcases the core subject of the film— the conflict between the Maratha and the Mughal empire. It is backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and will be released in theaters worldwide on Valentine’s Day, i.e. February 14, 2025.

