Sidharth Malhotra keeps it ‘Na(real)’ in first BTS PIC from sets of Param Sundari co-starring Janhvi Kapoor; fans call him ‘most sunder munda’

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor are currently busy shooting for their upcoming rom-com, Param Sundari. Just a couple of days back, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that the team has headed for a month-long shoot in Kerala starting from January 18. While the internet users are looking forward to seeing their favorite actors back in the rom-com genre, Sid has now, for the first time-shared his first picture from the shoot location.

On January 23, Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram handle and posted a stunning glimpse from the southern part of India. In the latest picture, he is seen standing against the sunlight and enjoying coconut water. Adding to the aesthetics of the image are the mountains, trees, and river in the background. The actor word played in his caption and added a quirky touch expressing, "Keeping it "Keeping it (ना)real" followed by a wink emoji.

Take a look

Sidharth’s latest post was nothing short of a delight for his fans. Minutes after the post was shared, they swamped the comments section gushing over the image, with many expressing excitement about Param Sundari.

A fan wrote, "Chill vibes" and another fan quipped, "your pun game is unmatched fr." Meanwhile, a third fan going gaga over Sid’s look hyped him up stating, "Hot hotter hottest our Param is the most sunder munda our there" while another called the post, "Thirst trap indeed."

Advertisement

"Ohooo our Param in word play NA- REAL mood today," read another comment.

The much-anticipated, Param Sundari was announced last year in December. "North ka swag, South ki grace - two worlds collide and sparks fly. Dinesh Vijan presents #ParamSundari, a love story directed by Tushar Jalota, coming to cinemas on 25th July 2025. Meet the suave Sidharth Malhotra as Param and the vivacious Janhvi Kapoor as Sundari," the official post was captioned while the film was announced with first-look posters.

The film marks the first-ever collaboration between Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor. It is a cross-cultural love story set against the scenic backwaters of Kerala. Directed by Tushar Jalota, it is backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. It is poised to hit the theaters later this year on July 25, 2025.

ALSO READ: Loveyapa song Kaun Kinna Zaroori Si OUT: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s song will surely get special place in your heartbreak playlist