Chhaava Trailer Launch: Vicky Kaushal helping injured co-star Rashmika Mandanna take seat at event is proof that he is perfect gentleman; WATCH

Vicky Kaushal was seen helping his co-star Rashmika Mandanna at the trailer launch event of Chhaava. Upon seeing his co-star limping and struggling, Kaushal supported her. Check it out.

By Loveleen Kaur
Published on Jan 22, 2025  |  08:31 PM IST |  410
Chhaava Trailer Launch: Vicky's gesture toward hurt Rashmika proves he's gentleman; WATCH
PC: APH Images, Viral Bhayani

Vicky Kaushal’s fans are eagerly waiting to see him play the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in his upcoming historical action film, Chhaava. Earlier today (January 22, 2025), the trailer of the film was launched at a special event attended by almost the entire team. Rashmika Mandanna was seen limping as she arrived. But like a gentleman, Kaushal helped her take a seat at the event. Check it out!

At the trailer launch event of his upcoming movie Chhaava, Vicky Kaushal made a dhamakedaar entry. Soon after, he was joined by his co-star, actress Rashmika Mandanna who looked ravishing in a red Anarkali dress. But seemed like she hurt herself and was seen limping as she entered. Watching the Animal actress struggle, Vicky quickly got up from his seat and helped Mandanna like a kind gentleman.

Vicky Kaushal helps Rashmika Mandanna at Chhaava event:


