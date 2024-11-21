Biwi No. 1 Re-release: 5 reasons that make us excited to watch Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Sushmita Sen starrer on big screens again

We might not be able to return to the nostalgic 90s, but the re-releases of classic films have definitely allowed us to revisit those cherished moments. After Karan Arjun, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Tabu, Anil Kapoor, and Sushmita Sen starrer Biwi No. 1 is poised to make its grand comeback on the big screen on November 29, 2024.

While the announcement has filled fans with excitement, let’s take a look at the 5 top reasons that make this comedy-drama an iconic watch.

1. Effortless humor

David Dhawan’s Biwi No. 1 is a treasure trove of laughter and pure entertainment. The situational comedy alone is guaranteed to put a big smile on your face. Often referred to as the golden era of Hindi cinema, this film beautifully blends humor, drama, and heartfelt emotions. This perfect mix is one of the main reasons it remains a timeless classic that people still enjoy today.

2. Impactful storytelling

The film released in 1999 marked the height of Dhawan’s comedic storytelling. It offered a refreshing and daring perspective on relationships, delving into themes of love, loyalty, fidelity, and family. This combination of tradition and modernity struck a deep chord with audiences.

The movie centers around the love affair between Prem (Salman Khan) and Rupali (Sushmita Sen), even though Prem is already married to Pooja (Karisma Kapoor). It explores the fallout of this relationship for the main character. While maintaining a fun and entertaining vibe, the film avoids heavy moral judgments, ensuring plenty of laughs along the way.

3. Vivacious musical album

Hats off to the talented veteran music composer Anu Malik for creating a timeless musical album that continues to entertain music enthusiasts even today. Tracks like Jungle Hai Aadhi Raat Hai, Hai Hai Mirchi, Ishq Sona Hai, and Chunnari Chunnari are not only pure vibes but also dominate social media with their contemporary mash-ups.

4. The OG trendsetters

Apart from larger-than-life personas, Salman Khan’s stylish charm, Sushmita Sen, and Karisma Kapoor’s trendsetting outfits redefined fashion in the late '90s and even today, the fashion industry takes inspiration from this era of Bollywood.

5. Soft-era of celebrated stars

Isn't it a delight to see the beloved stars of the 90s during their softer moments on the big screen? These films truly evoke a sense of nostalgia that resonates deeply.

Vashu Bhagnani & Pooja Entertainment’s Biwi No. 1 will be re-released on November 29 in cinemas by PVR Inox Pictures.

