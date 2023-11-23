EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal opens up about Chaava; Calls life story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj 'spectacular'

Vicky Kaushal is among the most talented actors that we have in the country. His remarkable filmography consists of films like Masaan, Sardar Udham, Raazi, Sanju and Uri: The Surgical Strike among many others. He has had a busy 2023 with a couple of theatrical releases already namely Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and The Great Indian Family. Another film of his gears up for release on the 1st of December, 2023, in the form of Sam Bahadur directed by Meghna Gulzar and co-starring Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The prolific actor graced Pinkvilla for an exclusive masterclass, ahead of the grand release of his film.

Vicky Kaushal Opens Up About The Period Drama That He Is Shooting For - Chaava

Vicky Kaushal in his exclusive Pinkvilla Masterclass moderated by Himesh Mankad, talked in length about his upcoming film Sam Bahadur and why he has a special inclination towards war films in general. In the fruitful conversation, Vicky also opened up about the historic epic that he is currently shooting for, Chaava, along with Rashmika Mandanna, directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The actor started off by saying how huge a responsibility it is for him to play the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, who is a celebrated historical Indian figure. He then acknowleged how much fun he is having while making the film, of course along with working very hard. He continued, "It's the first time for me. It's a period drama but we are making it very seriously and there is a lot of action in it; Lot of drama in it; Very high on emotions and it really is a spectacular story."

Watch the full Pinkvilla Masterclass featuring Vicky Kaushal:

Vicky Kaushal Shares One Similarity Of Anurag Kashyap And Rajkumar Hirani

In the Pinkvilla Masterclass, Vicky Kaushal shared interesting trivia about his already released films. He also talked about how the two directors he has worked with, Anurag Kashyap and Rajkumar Hirani, make diametrically opposite films but are very similar in many ways, like they are sharp editors who exactly know what they want from a scene.

Chaava is scheduled to release in theatres on the 6th of December, 2024. It is Vicky Kaushal's biggest solo film and is also highly anticipated. Chaava is still over a year away from release. Meanwhile you can catch Sam Bahadur in theatres from the 1st of December, 2023, after which you can again see him in Dunki, where he plays a vital supporting character.

