Did Vijay Deverakonda just CONFIRM his relationship with Rashmika Mandanna amid dating rumors? Here's what we know

Vijay Deverakonda has been rumored to be dating his Dear Comrade co-star Rashmika Mandanna for a few years now. Despite numerous speculations about their relationship, the two never openly admitted being in love. However, during an interview with Curly Tales, the Arjun Reddy actor confirmed his relationship status.

Vijay Deverakonda said, "I am 35 years old; you think I will be single?" When asked if he has dated his co-star before, the actor added, "Yes, I have."

Vijay went on to say that his love is not "unconditional" as it comes with certain expectations. He said, "I know what it feels like to be loved, and I know what it is to love. I don’t know unconditional love because my love comes with expectations, so clearly my love isn’t unconditional. I feel everything is over-romanticized."

When asked about his views on marriage and its significant impact on careers, the Arjun Reddy actor shared that it is more challenging for women. He mentioned that marriage does not have to interfere with a career. However, he added that it is harder on women and depends on the profession they are in.

In the interview, Vijay Deverakonda revealed that he does not go out on dates and prefers building a strong friendship first. He mentioned that he only goes out with someone after knowing them for a long time.

Talking about Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's dating rumors, it has been going on for a while now. It started when they featured in the films Geeta Govindam and Dear Comrade together. Their on-screen chemistry was loved by the audience. Their close bond off-screen and photos from similar locations have constantly fueled their dating rumors.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for his upcoming movie tentatively titled VD 12. On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna is all set for the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule co-starring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. The movie will hit the big screens on December 5. She will also be seen opposite Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava.

