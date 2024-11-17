Pushpa 2 trailer: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s power-packed sequel wins fans’ hearts; check Twitter reactions

After the blockbuster success of Pushpa: The Rise, the makers are now all set to bring its sequel with the same cast. As for Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, we can already see how their pair is being so loved, and fans can’t wait to see them together once again. Today on November 17, the star cast Allu Arjun, and Rashmika Mandanna visited Patna for the grand launch of their upcoming sequel’s trailer.

When talking about Pushpa: The Rise, the movie was released during COVID-19, and despite many restrictions, the film was able to achieve massive success. With the best storyline, characters, and songs, the movie is still one of the most watched. And even after years, the hype is still the same. The sequel of the movie was announced at the end of Pushpa 1, and now it’s finally happening.

This 2-minute sneak peek of what we could expect from the sequel has already kept us on the edge. Reacting to the trailer, fans have already shown their excitement and took the trailer on X (formerly known as Twitter) writing “Allu Arjun's rule begins now. This is going to shatter all box office records.”

Another user wrote, "#Pushpa2TheRule trailer is fire. Boosted our excitement tenfold. Let's see how Pushpa and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat do. Awaiting the wildfire on 5th December."

Expressing the joy of seeing Allu Arjun back, one of his fans wrote, "Been 3 years away from having him on screen. He’s planned to reward us with an Adrenaline pumping performance to be remembered for the next 5 years."

Take a look at some other tweets here:

The story of the movie will be the continuation of part 1, and it will be a treat for all Pushpa and Srivalli fans as we will get to see them as married couples. Also, we will see the return of SP Bhanwar Singh portrayed by Fahadh Faasil who will be a great hurdle in Pushpa’s journey. However, Pushpa is all set to face all the problems and solve them with his wildfire mode.

Pushpa 2: The Rule will hit theaters on December 5, 2025, and it will be released in multiple languages like Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and more.

With just one glimpse of the movie, Pushpa 2: The Rule has received so much love and we can’t imagine how many records it will break.

