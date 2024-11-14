Vicky Kaushal stayed on Chhaava set for 3 hours after his shot for THIS reason recalls co-star and Bigg Boss narrator Vijay Vikram Singh: ‘He could have rested but…’

Vicky Kaushal is regarded as one of the finest and most versatile actors in the industry, consistently proving his talent through his choice of movies and roles. His next appearance will be in the period drama Chhaava. In a recent interview, Kaushal's Chhaava co-star Vijay Vikram Singh and Bigg Boss narrator shared that Kaushal once stayed on set for an extra three hours as he wanted to help others and provide cues during filming.

In a chat with Free Press Journal, Vikram was asked about asked about the experience of working with Vicky Kaushal, his co-star described him as one of the most respectful and caring actors he had ever met. he shared that Kaushal always looks out for his co-stars, showing genuine humility and kindness.

Recalling an instance on set, the co-star mentioned that Kaushal stayed for an additional three hours just to provide cues, even though his own shot was completed and he could have taken a break.

Meanwhile, Kaushal's Chhaava is a historical epic based on the Marathi novel of the same name by Shivaji Sawant. Coincidentally, it will also feature Rashmika in a significant role as Sambhaji's wife, Yesubai. The cast includes Divya Dutta, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and others. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film's teaser has already garnered a lot of love from the audience.

Initially scheduled for a theatrical release on December 6, 2024, the film has now been postponed to avoid a clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2. The new release date has yet to be confirmed, but Pinkvilla recently reported that the makers are aiming for a release in the first quarter of 2025.

Speaking about his other projects, Kaushal will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film began shooting in November 2024, with Kapoor and Kaushal set to join soon, while Alia is expected to start filming in December.

Additionally, Vicky will star in Dinesh Vijan's Mahavatar, where he will portray Lord Parashurama. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the movie is scheduled to hit theaters during Christmas 2026.

