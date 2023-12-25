Christmas 2023: Ileana D’Cruz gives a peek into celebrations with beau Michael Dolan and son Koa Phoenix Dolan

Ileana D’Cruz has been on cloud nine ever since she embraced motherhood. She welcomed her first child, son Koa Phoenix Dolan, in August this year. Now, the Barfi actress has given fans a sneak peek into her first Christmas with her ‘new little family’. She posted some adorable glimpses of her Christmas celebration with baby Koa, and her beau Michael Dolan.

Inside Ileana D’Cruz’s Christmas celebration with Michael Dolan and son Koa

On Monday morning, Ileana D'Cruz took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures and videos from her celebration. The first video clip shows a pair of Christmas stockings hung near the fireplace. A Christmas tree is beautifully decorated and lit up next to it.

Other pictures show the chocolate cake and the mulled wine that they enjoyed on the occasion. A cute video clip shows baby Koa lying down next to the Christmas tree, which has a little bauble with Koa's name written. One of the monochromatic pictures shows Ileana posing with Michael Dolan. In the post, she tagged Michael Dolan, her sister Farrah D'Cruz, and her mom Samira D'Cruz.

Ileana D’Cruz is grateful to spend Christmas with her ‘new little family’

In her caption, Ileana D’Cruz wrote that she is extremely grateful and fortunate that she can spend this festival with her new little family. “My heart is full and I’m so thankful and fortunate to be able to spend Christmas with my new little family Sending love and joy to everyone who needs it,” she wrote.

Ileana D’Cruz’s son Koa Pheonix Dolan was born on 1st August 2023. Announcing the same, the actress shared a lovely picture of her newborn son on Instagram, and wrote, “No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world Hearts beyond full.”

Meanwhile, she kept the identity of her partner hush-hush for a long time. While she remained tight-lipped about her love life, she did share a series of pictures with her beau from their date night a few months ago. According to a report in DNA India, Ileana and her partner Michael Dolan are already married, and they tied the knot on May 13 this year.

