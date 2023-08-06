Is Ileana D’Cruz married to beau Michael Dolan? Here’s what we know

Ileana D'Cruz and her partner became proud parents to a baby boy on August 1. The actress shared the good news on her Instagram on August 5. The Barfi actress who has been sharing photos and videos of her baby bump to keep her fans and followers updated, finally welcomed her bundle of joy. She shared the first picture of her baby boy and also revealed the name which is Koa Phoenix Dolan. Amid this good news, a report claimed that Ileana is already married to her beau. From the marriage date to the name of the actress's partner, here are what the source revealed.

Is Ileana D’Cruz married to beau Michael Dolan?

DNA India revealed the identity of Ileana D'Cruz's mystery man and also when he and the actress tied the knot. According to the wedding registry details accessed by DNA India, Ileana tied the knot with Michael Dolan on May 13 this year, four weeks before the new mommy made her pregnancy announcement on Instagram.

The same source also revealed that even though the wedding venue and other details are unknown, around that time, Ileana had shared a picture of herself dressed in a white bridal dress in front of a wedding venue. However, the truth behind the photoshoot is still uncertain. Talking about Micahel, the source claimed that not much is known about the actress's beau apart from the fact that he and Ileana have been together since last year.

Speaking about Ileana's baby boy, the actress and her partner named their first child, Koa Phoenix Dolan. According to thebump.com, the meaning of the name Koa is a warrior or valiant one, brave bold, and fearless. Sharing the first picture of Koa, the actress captioned it, "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world... Heart is beyond full..."

In June, Ileana made a long post and shared a blurry picture with Michael. She wrote, “Being pregnant is such a beautiful beautiful blessing…I didn’t think I’d be fortunate enough to ever experience this so I consider myself so incredibly lucky to be on this journey. I can’t even begin to describe how lovely it is to feel a life growing inside of you.”

She further added, "And on the days I forget be kind to myself, this lovely man has been my rock. He’s held me when he feels me starting to crack. And wipes the tears away. And cracks goofy jokes to make me smile. Or just offers a hug when he knows that’s exactly what I need in that moment. And everything doesn’t seem so hard anymore.”

Meanwhile, Ileana has also shared clear pictures of her beau on her Instagram Stories. Sharing the pictures, D'Cruz captioned it "Date Night" and added a red heart emoji.

