Chupke Chupke to Bajrangi Bhaijaan, 3 Idiots: 5 feel good films that will help you get through the week

Pinkvilla recommends five light hearted films that will bring a smile on your face during the on-going covid-19 pandemic.

The nation is taken aback by the second wave of Covid across the nation and with lockdowns announced in multiple states, the people are back to square one, confined at their homes. Films and web shows are the major source of escape from reality for most humans not just in India but across the globe. We at Pinkvilla have compiled a list of five feel good comedy films, which will be the much-needed stress buster for one and all in tiring times like these.

Chupke Chupke

Two actors, Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan, shed their action-packed image to blend into the middle-class world of Hrishikesh Mukherjee. A cult in the genre, the film is sure to bring the house down with situational humour surrounding five key characters – Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Sharmila Tagore, and Om Prakash. One lie leads to another, and that eventually takes the confusion to another level. If the names associated are not enough to get you excited, take our word, and watch it for some great laughter. You won’t be disappointed.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

A film that talks of celebrating unity in diversity and places humanity over religion is the need of hour. And what better than Kabir Khan’s social drama, Bajrangi Bhaijaan fronted by and Kareena Kapoor. The superstar plays man with a golden heart from India, who crosses the national borders to make a mute girl (Harshali Malhotra) reach her ultimate destination – Pakistan. It’s easily among the career best films and performances for Salman, which beautifully touches upon multiple points making us realise the basic human emotion of empathy despite the cross-border issues.

3 Idiots

All Rajkumar Hirani directorial deserve repeat watch for the families. Last week, we spoke about the Munnabhai franchise emphasising on the need of “Jadoo Ki Jappi” and “Get Well Soon”. Today, we recommend the and Kareena Kapoor fronted 3 Idiots also featuring Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan in lead. The mantra “All Izz Well” is music to our ears and that’s all what we are hoping for. The social message aside, the film is loaded with humour making for a perfect afternoon watch for the entire family.

Garam Masala

A non brainer but a complete entertainer with one-liners and an ever-green doing what he does the best – make people laugh. The chemistry of the Khiladi with Paresh Rawal all through the narrative is easily the highlight of the film, whereas John Abraham too manages to evoke laughter with his puppy face. It’s among the funniest films of the Priyadarshan – combo, and ones who love comedies can definitely give it a shot as Garam Masala can act as an effective vaccine for stress.

Gol Maal

Another film right from the school of Hrishikesh Mukherjee comedy, Gol Maal featuring Amol Palekar, Utpal Dutt and Bindya Goswami among others. The humour stems from the lead character switching between Ramprasad and Laxmanprasad - for the same set of people around him. Rohit Shetty directed Bol Bachchan too was loosely based on this iconic comedy. It’s another film that makes for a perfect laugh riot for the families in tough times like these.

