Hera Pheri to Munnabhai & Andaz Apna Apna: 5 feel good family films that will help you get through the week

Pinkvilla recommends five light hearted films that will bring a smile on your face during the on-going covid-19 pandemic.

The nation is taken aback by the second wave of Covid across the nation and with lockdowns announced in multiple states, the people are back to square one, confined at their homes. Films and web shows are the major source of escape from the reality for most humans not just in India but across the globe. We at Pinkvilla have compiled a list of five feel good comedy films, which will be the much-needed stress buster for one and all in tiring times like these.

Hera Pheri

The trio of Raju, Shyam and Baburao played by , Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal respectively has become immortal due to the character traits and memorable one-liners. If there is one film, which would make you laugh out loud on any day of the week, it’s got to be Hera Pheri. The banter between the three lead characters of this Priyadarshan directorial never fails to bring a smile on your face. A family or group of housemates can definitely enjoy this comedy with some Pepsi and Pizza.

Andaz Apna Apna

The chronicles of Amar and Prem, which is more like an Indian answer to Tom and Cherry. The characters, played by and , in a constant race to pull each other down from winning Raveena (Karishma Kapoor) and Karishma ( ) brings the house down with laughter. And in tough times like this, laughter is a rare commodity, hence, once should cherish them, whenever down the element of sadness and uncertainty takes over.

Munnabhai Franchise

Don’t we all need a Jadoo Ki Jappi? Munna has his own unique way of tackling problems of life; they may not be perfect or ideal, but they are sure to bring a smile and make us thing about the fast-moving life that we live today. Life is very short, and all we need to do is live it our way, that’s the core message of this franchise, with tons of humour. Taking a leap forward, the second part speaks about mental blocks in the mind of humans, and the way to cure it is, Get Well Soon Mamu. So well, get into the adventurous ride of this Rajkumar Hirani directorial, with Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi living the character of Munna and Circuit.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

While there may be travel restrictions today, but we can definitely take a virtual trip of Europe and discover our life, because well, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. All group of friends have one Arjun ( ), who needs a break from love life, one Imran (Farhan Akhtar), who lives life, carefree and of course, one Kabir (Abhay Deol), who is confused and not able to make any decision. And well, everyone might be in search of a Laila ( ) to come and steal away the problems in a whisker. The slice of life factor, giving out the message, to live life as if there is no tomorrow, makes this Zoya Akhtar directorial the ideal watch.

Rang Birangi

One of the lesser-known comedies of the king of middle-class cinema, Hrishikesh Mukherjee. With Amole Palekar, Deepti Naval, Farooq Sheikh, Parveen Babi and Deven Verma in their elements, this laugh a riot comedy is more of a take off on Pati Patni Aur Woh, on how Amol Palekar gets inspired by the 1978 film, making an attempt to balance between his “boring” married life and “colourful” office life. It has all that you expect from a Hrishi Da film, and if you haven’t got a chance to watch it so far, do give it a try.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Decoding the business model of Salman Khan’s Radhe

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×