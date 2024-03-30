Here's why Kabir Khan had to hide Salman Khan in car during Bajrangi Bhaijaan shoot; Director shares details

Salman Khan still shines bright in memories with his 2015 hit movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Harshali Malhotra, directed by Kabir Khan. Kabir recently reminisced about filming adventures, mentioning shooting outside Jama Masjid in Delhi on the first day. The following day, while filming in Chandni Chowk, a massive crowd gathered around, adding to the excitement.

Salman Khan was sorrounded by 25,000 people in Chandni Chowk

In a recent interview with Mashable India, director Kabir Khan recalled, "We were shooting inside a lane in Chandni Chowk. We didn’t know what was happening outside. The police came, the Assistant Commissioner of Police, and he said ‘you don’t know what’s happening outside, but you are surrounded by 25,000 people. You will not be able to leave this place. Because everyone knows that you are working with Salman Khan here."

Kabir further explained that they had to use "decoy cars" to distract the crowd. He said, "Then we had to bring some decoy cars, a few Innovas, we had to hide Salman in the car, found another way to get Salman out of that place, then we could leave. Otherwise, we wouldn’t have been able to leave. 25,000 people were around us, that’s his stardom."

Advertisement

About Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Bajrangi Bhaijaan is a tale that tells the story of a man named Bajrangi (played by Salman Khan) who embarks on a journey to reunite a lost Pakistani girl, Munni (played by Harshali Malhotra), with her family. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film explores themes of love, compassion, and humanity across borders.

Filled with emotion and adventure, it showcases Bajrangi's determination and kindness as he faces challenges to fulfill Munni's wish. Through its engaging storyline and memorable characters, Bajrangi Bhaijaan has touched the hearts of audiences worldwide, becoming one of Bollywood's most beloved films.

Kabir Khan talks about Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Ek Tha Tiger

In the same interview, Kabir Khan shared a story about visiting Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment with Aditya Chopra to talk about the movie Ek Tha Tiger. He remembered that Katrina Kaif was already chosen for the role of Zoya. Since Salman and Katrina had recently split, Kabir felt uneasy asking Salman to join the project as Tiger.

He said, "Adi (Aditya Chopra) and I were driving back from Galaxy (apartment) to Yash Raj Films and we were silent because we had just cast Salman Khan for the first time for Tiger (Ek Tha Tiger), Katrina was (already) there. I think for about 5-10 mins we kept silent and then he said, 'yaar bahot badi casting hai' (Friend, this is an incredible casting). And the very next day we announced it."

Salman Khan on the work front

In a recent chat with News 18, Sohail Khan, who previously announced the movie Sher Khan starring Salman Khan in 2012, shared an exciting update. He disclosed plans to finally start filming the project in 2025, as he aims to bring it to life after years of anticipation.

Additionally, there's buzz about Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya teaming up for a significant project. Sooraj is currently occupied with another film, given Salman's busy schedule for the next 26 months. Earlier, rumors hinted at Sooraj directing Prem Ki Shaadi with Salman, but disagreements between them stalled the plans.

However, another exciting project for Salman is Tiger Vs Pathaan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan. Set in the YRF spy universe, the action-packed film is set to commence filming in 2026, promising an exhilarating cinematic experience over a 100-day schedule.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya to reunite for massive project, DEETS Inside