Citadel: Honey Bunny star Samantha Ruth Prabhu would faint on sets; REVEALS co-director Raj Nidimoru; 'We wouldn't know the exacts'

Created by Raj & DK, Citadel: Honey Bunny is knocking at our doors. It stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the leads. The actress has been quite open about her myositis diagnosis and how her being unwell impacted her work during the filming of the upcoming spy thriller. Co-director Raj Nidimoru recently revealed that Samantha would faint on the sets and that he wouldn't know the 'exacts' of her health condition.

During an interview with YouTuber Siddharth Kanan, Raj Nidimoru spoke about Samantha Ruth Prabhu's health condition and what she was going through on the sets. Quoting Samantha's co-star Varun Dhawan, Raj shared that he told him that not a lot of people knew about her health. While Raj & DK were aware of Samantha being unwell on sets, they didn't know the "exacts".

"We would call her for a shot and will be waiting and they will be like '15 minutes more, the dress is not fitting' or shoes or some problem. Then we come to know later that she had pretty much fainted or something happened," the filmmaker said.

Raj Nidimoru further stated that her team had to provide her with saline so that she could resume her work. Raj added that they came to know about the seriousness of her health condition later, and they weren't "up to date" about her illness.

Raj & DK previously worked with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Manoj Bajpayee-starrer The Family Man. Samantha made her digital debut with The Family Man: Season 2. She was cast as an antagonist in the second season of Bajpayee's spy-action thriller series.

While speaking to Galatta India, Samantha earlier shared that she would forget names on the sets of Citadel: Honey Bunny. Samantha also revealed that she would black out on the set and joked that no one took her to the hospital. She was diagnosed with myositis in 2022.

Citadel: Honey Bunny is a spin-off to the American spy television series Citadel. The original series features Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden as spy agents. In its Hindi prequel, Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu play spy agents, Agent Bunny and Agent Honey respectively.

