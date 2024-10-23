Priyanka Chopra reviews Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Citadel: Honey Bunny; ‘There’s a connection…’

Citadel: Honey Bunny, the much-awaited Indian spinoff in the Citadel Universe, is less than a month away from release. The action-packed trailer of the spy series starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu has increased the excitement among the audience. Priyanka Chopra, who headlines the American version, recently reviewed this upcoming series. She also mentioned her character’s connection with the show.

In a recent interview with Forbes India, Priyanka Chopra talked about watching the series Citadel: Honey Bunny. She revealed that she had only watched the first two episodes, so she wasn’t aware of everything in the show. However, the actress said that it was ‘so good.’

Priyanka showered praise on Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s performance, calling her ‘incredible.’ She continued, “And there's a connection between my character and Honey and Bunny, which was just really fun for me to enjoy.”

PC shared that she thought Varun Dhawan and Samantha were amazing in the series. She also complimented the writing and the way the show has been shot. She lauded the director duo Raj & DK. Priyanka added that she was really impressed by the series.

Apart from Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles, the cast of Citadel: Honey Bunny includes Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, and Kashvi Majmundar.

Advertisement

The series is directed by Raj & DK and developed by Sita R. Menon. It is produced by D2R Films and Amazon MGM Studios. The show is executively produced by The Russo Brothers’ AGBO and Raj & DK.

The official description of the series under the trailer revealed, “When stuntman Bunny recruits struggling actress Honey for a side gig, they are hurled into a high-stakes world of action, espionage, and betrayal. Years later, as their dangerous past catches up, the estranged Honey and Bunny must reunite and fight to protect their young daughter Nadia.”

Citadel: Honey Bunny is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 7, 2024.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra herself is shooting for the second season of her series Citadel. She will be reprising her role as agent Nadia.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt gets ‘sustainable queen’ tag as she rewears her Mehendi outfit to Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash; netizens say ‘This is called normalizing’