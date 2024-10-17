Citadel: Honey Bunny star Samantha Ruth Prabhu recalls being 'completely blanked out' on set; says 'nobody took me to hospital'

South star Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who made her digital debut opposite Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man Season 2 in 2021, is gearing up for the release of Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Varun Dhawan. The actress has been quite vocal about battling myositis. Citadel: Honey Bunny star Samantha recently recalled being 'completely blanked out' on set. The gorgeous diva shared that nobody took her to the hospital.

During the latest interview with Galatta India, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared her experience working on the sets of Citadel: Honey Bunny. She recounted the time she felt unwell during the production.

"I had a concussion and I forgot their names after that. I completely blanked out. That was quite something. Now that I think of it, nobody took me to the hospital. Nobody asked me," Samantha said.

The Ye Maya Chesave actress continued that during her concussion, she heard that the team could shoot for half a day. Samantha shared that the actress informed the team that she was coming on the set while she was already there with a stunt guy in front of her.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was diagnosed with myositis, an autoimmune condition affecting muscles, in 2022. The actress took a break from acting to recover from her health condition.

In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla in 2023, Samantha got candid about dealing with her health condition and how she managed to resume her work. "It is very slow and very arduous. But I think my work centers and grounds me. The one thing I was fighting hard to get back to was my work," she told us back then.

Samantha further shared that she was quite grateful to the producers and directors who patiently waited for her to be back on the sets. "No day is the same. Every day is different. There are highs, there are lows, and there are really bad lows," she added.

Citadel: Honey Bunny is a spin-off to the American spy series, Citadel. The prequel starring Samantha and Varun will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 7, 2024.