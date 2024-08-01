Citadel: Honey Bunny: Samantha says action sequences with Varun Dhawan felt like a ‘romantic song’; ‘Never felt that kind of chemistry…’

Ever since Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s web show Citadel: Honey Bunny was announced, fans have been waiting for it to be released. Well, the maker's Raj & DK left everyone curious after they shared a date, August 1 on their social media. And finally, as promised, they have a surprise for the viewers, and it is the teaser. Today at the press meet the actress opened up on her experience of working with the Baby John actor only to be called an inspiration by him.

It is not a hidden fact that the web show directed by Raj & DK and produced by D2R Films is filled with action sequences. The teaser also showcases the two stars Samantha and Varun in intense action avatars. So, it was obvious that during the press meet they would be asked about their preparation.

Talking about his preparation, Varun Dhawan replied that it was easier for him as compared to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He expressed, “I think it is public knowledge what she was battling when she got on the show. And you know I would think I had it hard when I started rehearsing stuff, but when I would see the kind of work ethic this girl had, what she was actually battling really inspired me.” The actor further gushed over his co-star and stated that she had inspired him.

Talking about the same, Samantha called it a partnership and said that when they would do action sequences it would feel like a dance. “Action felt like a romantic song because there was so much syn.” The new dad revealed that they have 11-12 minutes 1 take action sequence in the show which left everyone surprised.

Advertisement

This is going to be the first time that Samantha is sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan. Talking about her experience, she called him one of the industry's most hardworking people. “From the time he wakes up, he has only one thought and that is how do I do this scene better? He is always focusing on how to do his job better.”

Praising the Baby John star more, she added that he is one of the nicest human beings, has a wonderful sense of humor, and makes sure that everyone on the set is happy. “He is always smiling, there is never a rough day. Everyone is just so cool around him. What he has done in Citadel is completely new VD,” concluded Samantha.

Citadel: Honey Bunny is directed by Raj & DK and produced by D2R Films. Backed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo’s AGBO, Citadel: Honey Bunny is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu spills the beans on her adrenaline-pumping action scenes in Citadel: Honey Bunny