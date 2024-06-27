Baby John New Poster: Varun Dhawan looks intense in a never-seen-before avatar; sports long hair and bearded look

Actor Varun Dhawan has joined forces with South director Kalees and Jawan helmer Atlee Kumar for a project titled Baby John. Since the announcement, the makers have been teasing fans with behind-the-scenes glimpses from the movie, leaving them eagerly wanting more.

Now, the makers have finally unveiled a new look poster of Dhawan from the high-octane action movie, and undoubtedly, he looks killer, building anticipation even further.

Varun Dhawan looks massy and ruthless in new Baby John poster

In the new poster of Baby John, Varun Dhawan is seen donning long, wet hair, a full-grown beard, and a strikingly intense expression. It appears he is ready to engage in a major battle and take down anyone in his path. The poster also includes the movie's release date and other details on one side.

Check it out here:

More about Varun Dhawan's Baby John

Varun Dhawan will be showcasing his action skills for the first time in the movie and Baby John promises to be a high-budget film filled with intense action, thrilling entertainment, and powerful performances.

The film also marks the Hindi film debut of Keerthy Suresh and features Wamiqa Gabbi, making her silver screen debut. The electrifying cast includes Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav. Baby John is an S Thaman musical.

Baby John is presented by Jio Studios in association with Atlee and Cine1 Studios. A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios production, the film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande. Directed by Kalees, Baby John is set to theatrically release on December 25, 2024.

Varun Dhawan on the work front

On the professional front, Varun recently made a cameo appearance in Sharvari Wagh's Munjya as Bhaskar Sharma. Munjya garnered rave reviews from both fans and critics and also achieved commercial success at the box office.

Apart from Baby John, Varun is set to appear in Karan Johar's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Additionally, he has Raj and DK's Citadel Honey Bunny with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the pipeline.

Furthermore, Varun is slated to star in No Entry 2 alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Kapoor. This highly anticipated movie will be produced by Boney Kapoor and directed by Anees Bazmee.

