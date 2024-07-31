Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks effortlessly chic as she gets spotted ahead of Citadel: Honey Bunny-related BIG announcement

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently hinted at an exciting update for her eagerly awaited project, Citadel: Honey Bunny. The series, directed by Raj and DK, is part of the extensive Citadel universe, which includes the Russo Brothers' spy thriller starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden.

Prior to the announcement of the web series, Samantha was seen unwinding in Mumbai, enjoying a pre-salon pampering session.

Samantha spotted pampering herself in Mumbai

In anticipation of the Citadel: Honey Bunny announcement, Samantha was seen in Mumbai sporting a trendy and chic ensemble. She wore a black fitted top adorned with a distinctive wavy, white line design that ran diagonally across the front.

She paired this with high-waisted, wide-legged gray trousers that offer a relaxed and comfortable fit, striking a balance between sophistication and casual style.

Tha actress’s look was completed with dark sunglasses, adding a hint of glamour. Samantha's hair was styled in loose waves, and her bright, cheerful smile perfectly complemented her effortlessly stylish outfit.

Check out the video below:

Samantha teases big Citadel announcement

Earlier, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared candid photos of herself donning a heart-print sweatshirt. In the first picture, she is seen inside her car, holding a fortune cookie and pulling out the hidden message. The next shot offers a close-up of the strip, revealing the message, “Find Honey on 01/08.” This date hinted at an update for her highly anticipated web series, Citadel: Honey Bunny, which also stars Varun Dhawan.

Citadel, directed by Raj & DK, is one of Samantha's most eagerly awaited projects, marking her return to the screen after her myositis diagnosis. Fans are excited to see her in a completely new avatar for the series.

Samantha's most recent appearance was in the film Kushi, where she starred opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She is now preparing for the release of Citadel: Honey Bunny, which features Varun Dhawan as the lead. Additionally, the actress announced through a motion poster that she will star in a film titled Bangaram.

