EXCLUSIVE: Samantha on her health condition and tough times: ‘There are highs, lows, and really bad lows’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after stars from the Southern film industry, right now. The talented actress is totally busy in her acting career and is successfully juggling her South cinema and Bollywood projects these days. As you may know, Samantha was diagnosed with myositis last year, and she went to take a pretty long break from her acting career to focus on health. However, the actress bounced back stronger and inspired millions of her fans and followers with her sheer courage and willpower.

In a recent Exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about her health condition, and spoke about the tough times. Here are the excerpts of the chat...

Samantha on her health condition

In her interview with Pinkvilla, Samantha spoke about handling her health condition and revealed how her work helped her to fight harder. "Yes. It is very slow and very arduous. But I think my work centers and grounds me. The one thing I was fighting hard to get back to was my work," stated the Shaakuntalam actress.

Samantha also revealed how thankful she is to all her producers, directors, and the cast and crew members of her projects, who decided to wait for her while she was battling myositis. "I'm very grateful to all the producers and directors who understood what I was going through, who waited patiently for me to get back, who are patient right now on sets. No day is the same. Every day is different. There are highs, there are lows, and there are really bad lows," she added.

Samantha's take on tough times

The Citadel actress, who is a true fighter at heart, stated that she doesn't want any more challenges that make her stronger, in her life. "Well, I thought I was already having a pretty difficult period. So I thought I had learned everything that life had to teach me and I thought I had grown enough. But these eight months have shown me a lot more of grounding and who I am as a person, and what mental strength really is," Samantha Ruth Prabhu concluded.

Check out Samantha's Exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, below:

Samantha's work front

Shaakuntalam, the highly anticipated project that features Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the epic character Shakuntala, is slated to hit the theatres on April 14, this year. The talented actress is set to make a comeback to Bollywood with the upcoming spy thriller Citadel, in which she shares the screen with popular actor Varun Dhawan for the first time. The team wrapped up the first schedule of the Amazon Prime series, a few days back. Samantha recently resumed shooting for Kushi, the upcoming romantic drama which features her and Vijay Deverakonda in the lead roles.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Samantha heaps praise on Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha: ‘She is born to be a superstar’