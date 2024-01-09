Crakk: Vidyut Jammwal-Nora Fatehi starrer to feature Ali Zafar’s soulful song Jhoom; singer reacted like THIS

Vidyut Jammwal is one of the most interesting actors in Bollywood. He is known for performing all the death-defying stunts by himself. The actor, who is a practitioner of Kalaripayattu, is currently gearing up for his sports action thriller Crakk. Recently, it has been reported that the film will feature a remix of the popular track Jhoom by Pakistani singer-actor Ali Zafar.

Crakk to feature Ali Zafar's Jhoom remix

Crakk is an upcoming sports action film starring Vidyut Jammwal and Nora Fatehi. The film will have a Bollywood remix of popular Pakistani actor-singer Ali Zafar’s hit track Jhoom and it has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Mishra, and Tanishk Bagchi. Ghoshal recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to write about lending her voice to the song.

She tweeted: "Dil jhoom jhoom chale jhoom chale sohneya I have always been a big fan of @AliZafarsays and the beautiful song Jhoom! It’s very close to my heart.. and I can’t wait for you all to listen to the song once again as a part of the film Crakk with @VishalMMishra and @tanishkbagchi Stay tuned!"

Zafar tweeted and responded: "Thank you for your kind words, @shreyaghoshal You’re one of the most inspiring and iconic singers of our times yourself. I can’t wait to hear this composition that has been very close to my heart too in your and the super soulful @VishalMMishra’s voice. I have complete faith that you guys will do full justice to it. Love and blessings. #Jhoom"

Vishal Mishra also wrote kind words for Ali Zafar's Jhoom. He wrote, "Have always been a fan of #diljhoom & singing it with my fav @shreyaghoshal was such an experience !Can’t wait for to you hear it. Love this one @AliZafarsays bhai!! - @tanishkbagchi". Zafar, who retweeted Mishra's tweet, wrote: "Bro. Shine on. Love. Always."

About Crakk

Crakk is directed by Aditya Datt and stars Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi, Amy Jackson and Arjun Rampal. It is touted as India's first-ever extreme sports action film. Recently, a glimpse of Vidyut dubbing for the film was shared by Datt on social media. The film is slated to release on February 23, 2024.

