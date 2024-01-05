Vidyut Jammwal's dubbing for Crakk is in 'progress'; director Aditya Datt gives a peek

Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa is a highly anticipated movie of the yaer featuring Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal, and Amy Jackson in significant roles. Recently, on Vidyut's birthday, the team revealed that the unique sports action film is scheduled for release on February 23, 2024. Recently the actor re-shared a glimpse of him while dubbing for the film.

Vidyut Jammwal re-shares a glimpse of his dubbing session for Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa

Today on January 5, Bollywood director Aditya Datt took to his Instagram handle to share a sneak peek from the dubbing session for his upcoming film titled Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa featuring Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal, and Amy Jackson in lead roles. In the boomerang shared by him in his story, Vidyut is seen dubbing for the for the film. Soon after, the actor also reshared the same in his story to update his fans and followers that the dubbing for his upcoming film is in progress.

Sharing the bommerang, the director captioned it, “Dubbing in progress…. @mevidyutjammwal #crakk #23rdfeb.”

TAKE A LOOK:

More about the Vidyut Jammwal starrer film Crakk

The movie Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa was filmed in beautiful places in Poland. This cinematic story follows Vidyut's character, starting from the busy slums of Mumbai to the intense world of extreme underground sports. Vidyut is all set to reveal a new side, featuring incredible stunts sure to captivate the audience.

The movie teaser showcases Vidyut executing thrilling stunts that guarantee an extraordinary cinematic action. It's important to note that the Crakk teaser not only captivates but also elevates the standards of filmmaking, creating a remarkable spectacle set against the picturesque backdrop of Poland. The caption read, “Jeetegaa toh Jiyegaa! Get ready for a pulse-pounding journey that refuses to hit the brakes! #CRAKK.”

The movie marks the collaboration of Vidyut and director Aditya Datt once again, following their work on Commando 3. With Aditya Datt, Sarim Momin, and Rehan Khan as writers, and additional screenplay dialogue by Mohendar Pratap Singh, Crakk is expected to be an impressive cinematic experience.

Backed by Vidyut and Abbas Sayyed, the movie is scheduled to be released on February 23, 2024, next year.

