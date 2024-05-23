Crew OTT Release: When and where to watch Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon starrer heist drama

Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, the heist comedy-drama 'Crew,' produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor, hit theaters on March 29, 2024, opening to rave reviews. Kareena, Kriti, and Tabu's performances, in particular, earned high praise from fans and critics alike. Now, the wait for the film's digital release is ending as the makers have finally announced its arrival!

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon's Crew on OTT

Strap in and get ready as Crew lands on May 24, 2024, exclusively on Netflix. This heist comedy, featuring the stellar cast of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, won hearts at the box office and will now be available across 190 countries. This film takes heist and comedy to all new heights as you root for Jasmine, Geeta, and Divya, who with charm, wit, and a little turbulence, turn their in-flight service into a golden opportunity.

Have a look at the announcement here:

Speaking about the same, the makers of Crew, Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor shared "We are thrilled to bring 'Crew' to Netflix after its successful theatrical run. This film dives deep into friendship, deception, and resilience amidst a ton of comic chaos. We can't wait for audiences around the world to experience the suspense, fun, and drama exclusively on Netflix. It's a story that will keep you on the edge of your seat."

About Crew

Crew follows the life of three hard-working flight attendants essayed by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, who haven't been paid their salary in months. Their destinies lead them to some unwarranted situations. Soon, they find themselves caught in a web of lies. Apart from them, the movie also stars the talented Diljit Dosanjh, with Kapil Sharma making a special appearance.

It is presented as a family entertainer by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network. Crew entered the Rs 150 crores at the worldwide box office, after enjoying a healthy viewership globally. Crew's India nett collections and internationally, propelled it to the glorious 3 digit figure.