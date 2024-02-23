Crew: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon are ready to ‘steal’, ‘risk’ and ‘fake it’ in first look posters

The film Crew stands out as one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year. Featuring powerhouse talents Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu in leading roles, the film has sparked immense curiosity among audiences since its initial announcement. Following the quirky announcement of the release date, the excitement reached new heights as the makers unveiled striking first look posters showcasing the three lead actresses. Each poster gave a distinct vibe, with Kareena ready to 'steal,' Kriti prepared to 'fake,' and Tabu poised to 'risk it.'

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon’s first look as air hostesses in Crew unveiled

On Friday, February 23, the upcoming movie Crew treated fans to an exciting sneak peek with the release of captivating first posters featuring the leading cast, who will be portraying the role of air hostesses.

In these posters, the actresses are showcased donning their vibrant red uniforms, exuding elegance and confidence as they pose within the aircraft cabin. Kareena Kapoor Khan's poster embodies the daring spirit with the phrase "Steal It," while Tabu exudes a sense of adventure with "Risk It," and Kriti Sanon's poster teases intrigue with "Fake It."

Accompanying the visuals was an enticing caption on the Instagram post, inviting fans to embark on a thrilling journey: "Ready for check-in? Time to fly with the #Crew! #CrewInCinemasOnMarch29."

Have a look!

Advertisement

More about Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu starrer Crew

Get ready for an exhilarating ride filled with thrills and laughter in the upcoming film Crew, directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and produced by a stellar team including Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor. Alongside the dynamic trio of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu, the movie also stars the talented Diljit Dosanjh, with Kapil Sharma making a special appearance.

Presented as a family entertainer by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, Crew promises to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience. Mark your calendars for this exciting release, as the film is all set to hit theaters on March 29, 2024, coinciding with the Good Friday weekend.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon's ROFL reaction to fan asking what’s next for her after playing Bhediya, robot is unmissable