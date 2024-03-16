Crew Trailer Launch: Kriti Sanon says 'women can do comedy very well'; confirms film is not about 'male bashing'

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon are all set to set the screens ablaze with their upcoming film Crew. The upcoming heist comedy has managed to grab the attention of the audience with its teaser and songs. Now today, the lead heroines of the film launched the film's trailer at a grand event. Speaking at the event, Kriti talked about the experience of doing a female-centric comedy film.

Kriti Sanon on doing a comedy film with Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Speaking at the trailer launch of Crew, Kriti Sanon said, "We always get to work with man mostly. It was very very refreshing to work with women; women are so talented, who I have admired for years. We all look up to them in what they bring to the table and the fact that they have been reinventing themselves and how."

Kriti further talked about women's potential in comedy roles and the fact that Crew is not about male bashing. "The way that this film has been written, the way these characters are, there's so much life and there's so much chemistry between these three. I think what people are loving, at least what I am loving is the chemistry in general. And that's about the Crew. I feel, jab bhi koi women wali film aati hai, ladkiyan hain, to sab sochte hain ki serious hai bahot, ya phir kuch mudda hoga, ya phir men bashing hogi, all that. Aisa kuch bhi nahi hai as you can see women can do comedy very very well," (I feel whenever a female-oriented film comes, people think it will be based on a serious subject or there will be male bashing. It's not like that. As you can see women can do the comedy very well)

More about Crew

Crew promises an electrifying adventure brimming with thrills and laughter. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu in the lead alongside Diljit Dosanjh. Kapil Sharma will be making a special appearance in the film as well.

The movie is jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor and is set to hit screens on March 29, 2024, i.e. Good Friday.

