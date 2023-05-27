CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final Preview: The MS Dhoni & Hardik Pandya Battle Royal targets 3 crore real-time devices

The stage is set for the biggest ever IPL Final as MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings is set to take on the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat. It’s expected to be a full house with over 1 lakh people at the largest stadium in India and the final is expected to be the biggest event of the year on television as also the digital world. There is already a chatter of it being not just the most viewed IPL match of the year, but also, the biggest IPL match of all time on TV and Jio Cinema.

As IPL has entered the knockout stage, real-time viewership is on the rise in key situations of the game. The matches of Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Mumbai Indians have grabbed maximum eyeballs and May 28 will be the battle royal of two of the biggest IPL franchises – CSK and GT.

Top 5 IPL Games of all time

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans: 2.5 crore

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans: 2.5 crore

Royal Challenges Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings: 2.4 crore

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: 2.2 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans: 2.1 crore

The IPL 2023 Final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans is expected to peak at 3 crore real-time devices, provided the game does not prove to be a one-sided affair. Both Gujarat and Chennai have had a successful campaign in 2023 and the last that they met was at Qualifier 1, where MS Dhoni-led team emerged as a winner to enter the finals. 3 crore devices on the Jio Cinema app would mean an average of over 7 crore people watching it collectively on the app alone. The viewership on TV for this epic battle royal is also expected to be a record for this season.

A high-scoring game is expected between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat has supported the batters this season with an average first innings score being 190. It’s a relatively small ground with the highest boundary being 75 meters and the shortest one being as little as 60 meters. The final is expected to be a high-scoring match with the team batting first having the advantage in a big pressure game at this stage. The key batsman for Gujarat Titans will be Shubman Gill, who is in the form of a lifetime, and he would be hoping for some support from W Saha, Hardik Pandya, and David Miller.

For Chennai, it’s going to be a team effort with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway expected to lead from the front by providing a start with sustained efforts from the middle-order batters – Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, and Ravindra Jadeja. A quick cameo from the great – MS Dhoni – would be like a cherry on top for cricket lovers across the globe. On the bowling front, the 8 overs by Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan will be crucial in deciding the fate of CSK’s batting, whereas Jadeja is the ace card for MSD on the bowling front with Deepak Chahar.

Form Analysis of two key players

Shubman Gill:

Score: 129, 42, 104, 101, 6

Average: 76.4

Rituraj Gaikwad

Score: 60, 79,17, 24, 30

Average: 42

All eyes now on the big finals!

