Box Office gets Rs 400 crore in May: The Kerala Story, Fast X & Guardians of Galaxy 3 make the summer bright

Back in March 2023, the entire industry predicted May to be a dull month for exhibitors in India as no major Hindi film was up for a theatrical release. But as they say, the box office behaves in the most unpredictable manner and the month of May has proved to be fruitful for the exhibitors in India. The top scorer of May is the Adah Sharma-led The Kerala Story, which enters the Rs 200 crore club today and is fast headed towards a finish in the vicinity of Rs 220 crore.

The Kerala Story is the biggest grosser of May 2023

The film came out of nowhere and became the talk of the town and is expected to be the biggest surprise of the year. Last year, we saw The Kashmir Files do similar numbers and this year, it’s The Kerala Story. The second grosser of the month is the Vin Diesel lead, Fast X, which as of Friday stands at Rs 84 crore and is expected to touch a lifetime business of Rs 110 crore. The film is a clean hit and also the biggest grosser of the franchise.

The month started with the Marvel superhero film, The Guardians of Galaxy 3. The film took a relatively slow start at the domestic box office, but due to a positive audience talk, is showing a good trend in India. GOTG 3 is looking at a lifetime finish in the vicinity of Rs 60 crore, which is a definite growth over the earlier two films in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. There was a relatively small film, IB 71 with Vidyut Jammwal as well, and though not a success, the film has fared better than expected.

Malayalam Film 2018 scores Rs 80 crore in Kerala

The thriller is headed for a finish of Rs 20 crore, which can be considered to be a respected number seeing how films of much bigger names have fared in the last few months. The regional box office also saw a big winner in the form of the Tovino Thomas-led 2018, which is set to be an all-time grosser for the Malayalam film industry with collections in North of Rs 80 crore. All in all, May turned out to be a great month for the exhibitors, and the eyes are now on June to fire again with Spiderman: Into The Spiderverse, Transformers, Flash, Adipurush and Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Box Office in May 2023

The Kerala Story: Rs 220 crore

Fast X: Rs 110 crore

Guardians of Galaxy 3: Rs 60 crore

IB 71: Rs 20 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Top highest grossing Mollywood films worldwide; 2018 tops with 143 crores in 20 days