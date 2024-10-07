Ananya Panday opens up on finding it hard to express herself while feeling low; ‘I start crying immediately'

“I find it tough to express myself,” Ananya Panday said during an interaction with CTRL director Vikramaditya Motwane. While the two celebs discussed their careers, love, their thriller movie, and social media, they also spoke about mental health. During the chat, both of them revealed how they express themselves when they’re feeling down or upset.

In one of the segments hosted by We Are Yuvaa on YouTube, Ananya Panday and Vikramaditya Motwane sat opposite each other and spoke about their love lives, social media, and everything in between. While playing the interactive game, AP chose a card that required them to share how they express themselves upon feeling low. Responding to it, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan actress stated, “I find it tough to express myself because I start crying immediately.”

This is why she thinks that stepping away from that situation is an ideal thing to do. The young actress also stated that in the moment, she also wants everything solved and this is why she hates stepping away. But every time she has done it, it has always ended better. “So, I should be doing that,” she quipped. Responding to the same question, the filmmaker stated that he tries not to be as instinctive because his instinct is to get nasty, find fault, and get angry. Hence, when he is feeling down, he will take a break or probably go for a walk, watch or read something, or “try and switch off for a little bit” and then try to address the issue.

While talking to PTI about CTRL, which highlights the ills of social media, Panday admitted that she is considering taking a breather from it as it does affect her mental health. She told the news agency that since she has been promoting the movie, she has been posting a lot of content on her accounts because she wants people to watch them. “But I think I'm going to be taking that much-needed digital detox because it does affect your mental health,” stated the Gehraiyaan star. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday is busy filming her next film, Shankara.

