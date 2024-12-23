Cubicles 4 Twitter Review: 6 tweets to read before binge-watching new season of TVF’s comedy series

After entertaining the audience with three seasons of their web series titled Cubicles, The Viral Fever finally released the fourth season on December 20, 2024, on Sony LIV. The comedy series stars Abhishek Chauhan, Arnav Bhasin, Shivankit Singh Parihar, and Badri Chavan. Well, if you’re thinking of watching the show soon, then you might want to consider reading these tweets.

Soon after Cubicles Season 4 aired on a popular streaming platform, several avid cinema lovers took out their precious time and binge-watched the series. Some even took to microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) to pen their reviews about the comedy show so others could take notes and decide if they wanted to spend their time watching it or not.

Among them was a user who stated, “This time #Cubicles4 is such a refreshing series. Loved every bit of it #abhishekchauhan you are brilliant. @TheViralFever again nailed it. @SonyLIV”

According to another X user, everything about the TVF’s series is perfect. The person stated, “#Cubicles4 Review: It's beautiful. Everything is just perfect. Chaitanya Kumbhakonum, Abhishek Chauhan, @zayn_marie Niketan Sharma, Ayushi Gupta, Ketaki Kulkarni, @TheViralFever @ArunabhKumar”

A third one lauded the storyline and the actors for their terrific performances. The user opined, “Watched #Cubicles4 . It is as good as other #TheViralFever products . The story is very good , you can get a lot of Ans of your life after watching this . For #spolier Emotion Vs Fact. All the actors are very good . Looking forward for season 5 #ASAP.”

A fourth lauded Abhishek Chauhan and the team hoping that it continues over multiple seasons. “As always another quality one from @TheViralFever #AbhishekChauhan and Co. nailed it again with the performances @ArunabhKumar @uncle_sherry Hope this series along with #Gullak never end. Available with Kannada audio feed on @SonyLIV #Cubicles4,” expressed the X user.

Sharing his two cents about the trending show, a user penned, “Just finished #Cubicles4 And still thinking why I finished so early. Missing that 0.001% in hope of miracle. Great stuff @TheViralFever. You have just portrayed every canvas of your creation with real colours of office cubicles. Hazaron khwahishen aisi…”

According to another one, “#Cubicles are such a gem yrr, a must watch suggestion to all corporate employees. #Cubicles4”

Take a look:

Have you watched Cubicles Season 4 yet?

