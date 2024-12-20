Cubicles Season 4 OTT Release Date: When and where to watch TVF's comedy series starring Abhishek Chauhan online

The much-anticipated TVF’s Cubicles Season 4 is set to make its OTT debut in 2024! After captivating audiences with its engaging storyline and relatable characters, the series returns with even more drama and unexpected twists. This season dives deeper into the chaotic and intriguing world of mergers and acquisitions, promising to keep fans hooked. Get ready for another thrilling ride!

When and where to watch Cubicles season 4

Cubicles Season 4 is all set to drop on December 20, 2024, on Sony LIV. The new season will be available in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Bengali, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Official trailer and plot of Cubicles season 4

The official trailer, shared by the streaming platform on X, teases, "New roles, new rules, and the same old cubicles. With mergers & acquisitions in play, adaptability is the only way forward. Will the perks be worth it, or will chaos reign? Cubicles Season 4, streaming from 20th Dec on Sony LIV."

The upcoming season of Cubicles on Sony LIV brings back the familiar gang, who now face a series of confusing rule changes and team reshuffles. As the workplace dynamics shift, fans are left wondering what will happen to the once-happy-go-lucky group of office friends. Can Piyush navigate yet another round of uncertainty? The new season promises to reveal all the answers!

In the much-awaited return of Cubicles, we follow Piyush Prajapati, a 22-year-old who has evolved from a wide-eyed college grad into a leader at Synotech. Played by Abhishek Chauhan, Piyush now faces new challenges as he juggles his personal and professional life in the ever-turbulent world of workplace politics.

The upcoming season brings a twist when Synotech faces the possibility of being acquired by Piyush’s dream company, PIC. What seemed like a dream opportunity quickly turns into a chaotic situation, leaving Piyush and his anxious colleagues questioning their futures.

Cast and crew of Cubicles season 4

It boasts a talented cast led by Abhishek Chauhan as Piyush Prajapati, alongside Ayushi Gupta as Sunaina Chauhan, Badri Chavan as Gautam Batra, Sameer Saxena as Mahendra Dhume, Shivankit Parihar as Angad Waghmare, Ketaki Kulkarni as Neha Kelka, Zayn Marie, and Khushbu Baid as Supriya, among others. The series is produced by TVF and directed by Chaitanya Kumbhakonum.

Since its debut on YouTube and the TVF Play App on December 10, 2019, Cubicles has gained a strong following. The much-awaited Season 4 is ready to keep viewers hooked with its fresh challenges and workplace drama.

