Deepika Padukone gives a shoutout to Priyanka Chopra’s hubby Nick Jonas; lauds his performance at Lollapalooza

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are among the most loved celebrity couples, so it was no surprise that ‘national jiju’ Nick received a very warm welcome as he performed recently at Lollapalooza India 2024. This marked the Jonas Brothers’ first performance in India, and videos of fans chanting ‘jiju jiju’ for Nick Jonas went viral on social media. Now, Deepika Padukone has also given a shoutout to Nick Jonas, lauding his performance with King to Maan Meri Jaan.

Deepika Padukone says ‘so cool’ as she reacts to Nick Jonas’ performance

Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram story on Wednesday, to share a video of Nick Jonas’ performance at the music festival. The video shows him and singer-rapper King bringing the house down with their energetic performance on Maan Meri Jaan. Sharing the viral video, Deepika expressed how impressed she was, by writing, “So cool.” She tagged Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and King in her post. Deepika and Priyanka have worked together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2015 historical romance film Bajirao Mastani.

Check out Deepika Padukone’s Instagram story below!

For those who missed Nick Jonas and King’s mind-blowing performance at Lollapalooza, check out the video below.

Meanwhile, during their first-ever performance in India, Nick Jonas was seen addressing the crowd and saying, “Listen up! This is our very first time ever performing in India." Making a reference to Priyanka Chopra and his sangeet ceremony in 2018, he quipped, "The sangeet doesn’t count."

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu also attended the event, and posted a video of herself enjoying Nick Jonas' performance. "Jijaji stage par hain (brother-in-law is on stage)," she wrote.

Priyanka Chopra’s reaction to crowd at Lollapalooza calling Nick Jonas ‘jiju’

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra also got emotional as she saw videos of the crowd chanting 'jiju' during Nick's performance. She shared the video, and wrote, "My heart (red heart and teary eyed emojis) Thank you Mumbai.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in December 2018 at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace. They are doting parents to their two-year-old daughter Malti Marie.

