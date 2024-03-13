Deepika Padukone gives killer look, her sister Anisha smiles in unseen PIC from Oscars 2023

Deepika Padukone’s contribution to the Indian film industry has made her an acclaimed star in the country. With her first project in Hollywood, action movie XXX: Return of Xander Cage, she became a global icon. While her fans were head over heels in love with her, they jumped out of their seats when the actress announced that she would be attending the Oscars 2023 as one of the presenters. A while ago, a celebrity hairstylist dropped an unseen picture of the actress from the life-changing event.

Deepika Padukone gives a killer look in unseen picture from Oscars 2023

Last year, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone made the country proud by making an impressive appearance at Cannes and later unveiling the FIFA World Cup trophy. Soon after, she joined the esteemed panel of presenters like Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson, Michael Jordan, Samuel Jackson, Zoe Saldana, and others at the Oscars 2023. Hours ago, celebrity hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori took to social media and shared an unseen picture of the actress from the event which was hosted exactly a year ago on March 12, 2023.

In the photo, DP looked drop-dead-gorgeous in her black off-shoulder gown by Louis Vuitton which she paired with Cartier jewelry. Standing in her van, she gave a killer look to the person clicking her picture. She was joined by her team including her sister Anisha Padukone who can be seen sitting on the chair.

Advertisement

Take a look:

At the 95th Academy Awards the PK actress introduced the performance of Best Original Song nominee Naatu Naatu from the Indian film RRR. Later on, the song ended up bagging the accolade.

Deepika Padukone’s work front

With her debut Hindi movie Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika proved her mettle as an acclaimed actress. In her career spanning decades, she has been part of many hit films like Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Pathaan and the recently released Fighter. She will be next seen in the multi-language film Kalki 2898 AD and Singham Again.

Nearly a week ago, Deepika, along with her husband Ranveer Singh announced the arrival of their first child in September 2024, through an Instagram post. The couple was later seen dancing and having a gala time at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding gala in Jamnagar.

ALSO READ: When THIS question regarding Deepika Padukone-Saif Ali Khan in Cocktail left Homi Adajania speechless