Deepika Padukone opens up on doing small-budget films like Piku after working on Fighter; 'The space is there'

Deepika Padukone will share screen space with Hrithik Roshan in their upcoming action flick, Fighter. Prior to that, she was seen in big-budget movies like Pathaan and Jawan. During an interview, the actress was asked if she still has the space for movies like Piku and Gehraiyaan. Read on to know how the actress responded.

Deepika Padukone opens up on doing small-budget films like Piku after Fighter

Ahead of the film’s release, the movie's star cast, namely Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, along with director Siddharth Anand, sat down for a group interview. During the discussion about the film, the actress was asked if she was still looking to do low-budget movies like Piku after working on films like Fighter and Pathaan.

Responding to the media question, Deepika Padukone said, “The space is there.” She further elaborated that the writers have to write, and it will happen in a matter of time. Talking about the film industry before and after the COVID-19 pandemic, she said that post-COVID, everyone felt a bit rattled because it was a new experience that everyone was coming out of, as we had never experienced a pandemic.

She added, “I feel that pre-pandemic and post-pandemic, we have made so much of assumptions where we’re heading,” adding that things have definitely evolved, but according to her, people are jumping to conclusions too soon in this journey about what’s working and what’s not working. The Padmaavat star further divulged that at the end of the day, actors service a script, they service a director, and they need to be true to the process.

Deepika added, “I’m not doing Fighter because it’s a.. I think you invest in stories, you invest in characters, you invest in people, you invest in the journey. Now, if that happens to be a Rs 50 crore budget movie or a Rs 25 crore, I am more than happy to do that, and I’ve demonstrated by doing that pre-pandemic. In fact, even post-pandemic, Gehraiyaan was one of them. So, I’m always open; I’ve always been that actor.”

She concluded her statement by highlighting the fact that she has worked in films that didn’t do well. But no one remembers them. “I’ve done Finding Fanny, Chhapaak, Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey, there are a lot of these movies. So, as an actor, I’m most excited about telling stories, whether it happens to be a Rs 500 crore budget film or a Rs 50 crore; I’ve never looked at that. I’ve been just telling a story,” Deepika divulged.

Deepika Padukone’s work front

After making her acting debut with a Kannada language film, Aishwarya, in 2006, she stepped into Bollywood holding the hands of Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om the very next year. From there, she started her journey to becoming one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry. To her credits are movies like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Dum Maaro Dum, Race 2, Chennai Express, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, 83, and many others.

Her first movie of the year, Fighter, is all set to release theatrically on January 25, 2024. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, it also stars Hrithik and Anil along with actors like Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Talat Aziz, Sanjeev Jaiswal, Rishabh Sawhney and Ashutosh Rana.

