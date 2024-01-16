Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh are all smiles in UNSEEN throwback pic from Belgium vacation

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are two of the most successful actors in Bollywood. They are also one of the most popular couples in the industry. Last year in November, the duo went to Brussels in Belgium to enjoy a vacation. Now, an unseen picture from their vacay has surfaced on the internet which also involves a local person from the country.

Unseen picture from Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's Belgium visit

Yesterday, on January 15th, an Instagram handle called alpiccolomondobruxelles posted a selfie of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone with another person from Belgium. In the picture, both the actors are all smiling in this unseen throwback picture from their Brussels visit in November last year.

Check out the post!

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were in Brussels last year

Deepika and Ranveer celebrated their fifth anniversary together and on this occasion, they were spotted in Brussels around November. A user took to X (previously Twitter) to share a picture, claiming to have been spotted in the capital city of Belgium. The user tweeted a picture from a distance in which the couple is having a conversation inside a salon, seated on a plush couch.

Advertisement

Ranveer Singh comments on Deepika Padukone's Fighter trailer

Yesterday, the official and much-awaited trailer of DP's aerial action film Fighter dropped on the internet. The actress shared the video on her Instagram and her hubby Ranveer quickly took to the comment section to shower love. He wrote, "ABSOLUTE FIRE!!!! (multiple fire emojis) What a trailer!!!! Stunning!!!! I’m gobsmacked!!!!! All the best Team fighter!!!!"

Prior to the trailer release, DP took to her Instagram to wish good luck to her 'squadron' and hinted that she would be missing the event because she had fallen sick. The film's trailer was launched later on and has been well received. It provided a glimpse of several amazing aerial action sequences, dialogues, and scenes from the film. It oozes emotion and patriotism in a great way. The film also touches upon the real-life Pulwama attack that took place in 2019.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's work front

Deepika was last seen in Atlee's action thriller Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover etc. Upon its release last year, the film turned out to be a massive critical and commercial success. Prior to that, she had acted in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan with SRK and John Abraham. Both the film and her role as Rubina Mohsin were well received. Pathaan ended up becoming a major commercial success.

DP will be next seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor and she plays the role of an Air Force Pilot. The film is slated to be released theatrically on January 25, 2024. The actress is also doing Rohit Shetty's action cop film Singham Again and Nag Ashwin's science fiction action film Kalki 2898 AD. While the former stars Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor in the lead, the latter has Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Kamal Haasan. Kalki 2898 AD will be released on May 9 this year. Apart from these, she is also doing a Hindi remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan. Ranveer, on the other hand, was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which turned out to be a success. He is also doing Singham Again.

ALSO READ: 5 best movies on Indian Army you must watch before Deepika-Hrithik's Fighter releases: Shershaah to Uri