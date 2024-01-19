Deepshikha Nagpal says she regrets 'not reaching out' to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan after her divorce
Deepshikha Nagpal, who has appeared in several films with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, expressed her regret of not reaching out to them for work.
Deepshikha Nagpal has appeared in several hit Bollywood films like Koyla, Baadshah, Corporate, Dillagi, and Partner with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. She has also done several television shows. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about not reaching out to the superstars after her divorce. She expressed her regret about the same.
Deepshikha Nagpal on SRK and Salman Khan
In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Deepshikha Nagpal said she regrets not contacting her Koyla and Badhshah co-star Shah Rukh Khan after her second divorce. She said, "I did not go for help. It was my decision. The marriage was my decision, and the divorce was my decision."
She further talked about Salman Khan, with whom she worked in the 2007 film Partner. "I regret not reaching out to them. 100% something would have worked out. They are both extremely helpful people. I wish I had reached out. I would have definitely got some work", she added. The actress also recalled the time she did not go out for parties during the Partner shoot. She said, "Even when I was shooting for Partner, I did not even know they would be partying downstairs. So, on the fourth day, Salman Khan invited me with folded hands. I would complete my shoot, work out, and sleep. I was in my shell."
Nagpal then expressed her regret for not reaching out to SRK and Salman. She said, "I wish I was honest with them [SRK and Salman]. I always thought, what do I tell them? Yes, now I can say I would like to work with them. I want to go back to the movies."
Shah Rukh Khan had called Deepshika Nagpal to meet him during Om Shanti Om
In the same interview, the actress revealed that SRK called her to meet him during Om Shanti Om, but she did not go out due to low self-esteem. “I couldn’t gather the courage to go and meet him. I thought, ‘What if he doesn’t speak to me? What if they don’t allow me in?’ It was that feeling of inferiority because of which I did not go,” she said.
