Shah Rukh Khan had called Deepshika Nagpal to meet him during Om Shanti Om; here’s what happened next

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the finest actors in Bollywood and there is no denying this fact. The actor has had a fabulous 2023 in terms of his films and now he is geared up for an even better 2024, as per reports. Well, we all know that SRK is a man with a golden heart and it is proved once again with what TV actress Deepshika has said in a recent interview. She revealed that the Pathaan star had called her during Om Shanti Om but she did not meet him.

Deepshika Nagpal recalls Shah Rukh Khan suggesting her name for Baadshah

Deepshika Nagpal appeared with Shah Rukh Khan in his film Baadshah and Koyla. She had a negative role in both films. Recently, a new interview revealed that after she was cast in Koyla in a negative role, she started getting stereotyped in movies. But amidst all this, King Khan had recommended her for Baadshah as well. Talking to Siddharth Kannan, Deepshika revealed that she got to know about this later. The actress also added that she had started getting these Mona darling type roles after Baadshah and she refused all of them because she did not want to do such roles.

Deepshika in the same interview said that Shah Rukh Khan had called her for a meeting during om Shanti om but that time she revealed feeling like she lacked self-esteem and thus decided to skip the meeting.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan asked Deepshika to Meet him during Om Shanti Om

Deepshika further revealed that when Shah Rukh Khan was hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati, she went to meet him with her kids. At that time, the actress recalled that the Pathaan star was very busy and told her that he would be going to shoot for Om Shanti Om for a month and also asked her to come and meet him. The TV star revealed, “I couldn’t gather the courage to go and meet him. I thought ‘what if he doesn’t speak to me? What if they don’t allow me in?’ It was that feeling of inferiority because of which I did not go,” she said.

ALSO READ: What is Shah Rukh Khan's net worth? Exploring actor’s luxury lifestyle, career & early life