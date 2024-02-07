Dev D completes 15 years: Abhay Deol reveals Anurag Kashyap was ‘shocked’ and 'excited' to hear film’s idea

Celebrating 15 years since its release, Dev D stands as a cinematic gem directed by Anurag Kashyap. The 2009 romantic black comedy reinvents Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's 'Devdas' with a modern twist. Abhay Deol marked the anniversary with a heartfelt post on Wednesday and recalled pitching the idea of a 'contemporary, musical version' to Kashyap, altering the traditional ending. Abhay Deol shared the film's iconic poster, triggering a flood of memories and emotions.

In his post, Abhay Deol revealed the director's shock and excitement towards the storyline. Featuring an ensemble cast including Mahie Gill, and Kalki Koechlin, Dev D pushed boundaries with its unconventional take on the classic tale.

Anurag Kashyap’s reaction

Abhay Deol, in his Instagram post commemorating 15 years of Dev D, shared, "I still remember pitching the idea of a contemporary, musical version of Devdas to Anurag Kashyap, at the Juhu Marriott. The shock and excitement on his face is etched in my memory. My ending was different from what he made though; I had Dev get shot by the cops outside Paro’s house because by the end of the film he’s a drug dealer. But the happy ending gave my character redemption, and it clearly worked."

Check Abhay's Post:

Abhay Deol hints on new project

On a related note, while celebrating the film's anniversary, Abhay Deol hinted at new developments. In his Instagram post, he wrote, "Either way, I have never pitched another idea to anyone in the industry since then. Maybe I should start focusing on development once again."

Abhay Deol on work front

As for his current projects, Abhay Deol is gearing up for his upcoming film Bun Tikki, where he stars alongside Shabana Azmi. Having recently wrapped up the film's shooting, Deol shared a picture from the movie set on Instagram. Notably, Bun Tikki marks the return of Zeenat Aman to the silver screen.

