Abhay Deol reveals being told 'who will come to watch Hrithik Roshan's inner conflict' before Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara's release

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara stood out as one of the best movies of its time, starring Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The movie had a larger-than-life impact on the audience, resonating deeply with its characters, wit, storyline, and more.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara has stood the test of time and still holds a special place in the hearts of cinema lovers. Recently, in an interview, Abhay Deol recalled that certain people had doubted the movie's success, claiming it wouldn't work without a villain.

Abhay Deol recalls that the film industry did not have faith in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

In a recent interview with BBC Hindi, Abhay Deol, who played a pivotal role in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara recalled that people from the industry had doubts about the movie. He revealed, "When we were making Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, so many people in the film industry were asking ‘who is the villain? There is no villain. What is inner conflict? Who will come to watch Hrithik Roshan’s inner conflict?’ We were hearing this kind of chatter."

He further added, "With the kind of packaging that it got, the film could become successful despite the naysayers. That is how it was fresh. That these kind of actors and making this kind of film and in this budget, and it worked. But the film industry did not have much faith that it would work."

Advertisement

Abhay Deol says films create culture

In the same interview, Abhay Deol also talked about Manorama Six Feet Under and mentioned that the film hardly got screens. With such a small marketing budget, it could not perform well at the box office. The Dev D actor stated that these types of films create culture, and if the audience isn't exposed to new ideas and stories, they will be fed up.

Farhan Akhtar's ZNMD with female protagonists

Back in 2021, Pinkvilla broke the exclusive news about Farhan Akhtar's plan to make a Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara sequel with female protagonists. The movie reportedly is titled Zee Le Zara, with Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

Follow Pinkvilla more exclusive updates!

ALSO READ: 10 Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara dialogues that'll uplift your mood