Bollywood Newswrap, Mar 28: Parineeti Chopra reacts to pregnancy rumors; Kriti Kharbanda’s mesmerizing Chooda ceremony PICS

In this busy lifestyle, people often unintentionally ignore to keep themselves updated with entertainment news. If you think you are the one, then head to this article by us to get top 5 Bollywood news every day. Today, March 28, Parineeti Chopra reacted to pregnancy rumors while Kriti Kharbanda dropped pictures from her Chooda ceremony. Apart from these, a lot of exciting news graced today's Bollywood industry.

Have a quick look at top 5 Bollywood news of March 28, 2024

1. Parineeti Chopra reacts to pregnancy rumors

At the trailer launch of her upcoming movie Chamkila, Parineeti Chopra chose to wear a kaftan dress. Later on, after the event, the Kill Dill star decided to switch things up and wore an oversized white shirt paired with black pants. It was her fashion choices at the event that only fueled the pregnancy rumors that were already circulating. Parineeti finally took to her Instagram stories to react to the pregnancy rumors. She wrote a text on her story that read “Kaftan dres=pregnancy, oversized shirt=pregnancy, Comfy Indian Kurta=pregnancy” with a laughing-out-loud emoji. Well, one can only conclude that she is laughing at the ongoing pregnancy rumors and dismissing the reports.

2. Kriti Kharbanda drops Chooda ceremony pictures

The newlywed Kriti Kharbanda took to her Instagram handle and dropped a bunch of captivating pictures from her Chooda ceremony. The post featured the beautiful bride during the ritual, followed by captivating glimpses of her friends and family. For the ceremony, Kriti opted for a neon green plain saree paired with a matching drop-off shouldered blouse accessorized with gold jewelry.

The picture also showcased her kaleerah with “You will marry me” engraved on it. In addition to this, the happy clicks capture the essence of joy and enthusiasm during festivities. While sharing the pictures, Kriti dropped a long caption that reads, “Naani ma ka haar aur ma ki shaadi ka dupatta! The two things I was sure I was going to adorn during my Chooda ceremony even before there was a boyfriend or a proposal bachpan ka Sapna tha ”

3. Govinda joins CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena

In a video shared by ANI on X, veteran actor Govinda can be seen joining Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said Govinda told him he wants to “do something for the film industry". “He will be the link between the government and the film industry," Shinde added.

4. Abhay Deol goes shirtless in latest photos

Abhay Deol started a storm on social media as he took to Instagram to drop a series of shirtless images. In the photos, he can be seen lying on his bed and posing for the camera. No doubt, the actor looks quite in a cheerful mood. He captioned the post, "Some mornings are just! If only I could wake up next to you."

5. Kareena Kapoor drops BTS moments from Crew sets ft. Taimur, Jeh, Kriti Sanon and Tabu

Crew starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon is releasing in theaters tomorrow, March 29. Ahead of it, Bebo shared behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets of Crew. Apart from Kriti, Tabu, and producer Rhea Kapoor, Kareena's sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan made surprise appearances on the BTS glimpses. They can be seen having a blast with their mom on set.

