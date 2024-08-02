5 Dharmendra and Rekha movies: Ram Balram and other movies to watch

Fondly known as the He-Man of Bollywood, Dharmendra is regarded as one of the most handsome actors in the Hindi film industry. He has worked with several popular actresses of his time in movies, including celebrated actress, Rekha.

There are various Dharmendra and Rekha movies that showcased their chemistry on screen including Ram Balram, Kartavya, Kahani, Kasam Suhag Ki, and more. Remember Rafta Rafta Dekho Aankh Meri Ladi Hai? Featuring Dharmendra and Rekha, the song was from their film, Kahaani Qismat Ki.

So if you are looking for old movies, we present you 5 Dharmendra and Rekha movies to watch with your family.

Best Dharmendra and Rekha movies featuring the adorable duo

1. Ram Balram

Cast: Dharmendra, Rekha, Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman

IMDB Rating: 6.2

Release year: 1980

Genre: action/comedy

Where to watch: ZEE5

Directed by Vijay Anand, Ram Balram featured Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. While Dharmendra was paired with Zeenat Aman, Rekha played Amitabh Bachchan’s love interest.

Dharmendra and Big B played the roles of brothers, Ram, a mechanic, and Balram, a police officer, respectively. The story revolves around Ram and Balram, who are manipulated by their cunning uncle, Jagatpal until they confront him for his illegal criminal activities.

2. Kahani Kismat Ki

Cast: Dharmendra, Rekha and Ajit

IMDB Rating: 6.1

Release year: 1973

Genre: action/drama

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Kahani Qismat Ki was released in 1973. This Arjun Hingorani directorial starred Dharmendra and Rekha in the lead roles. Dharmendra played the role of Ajit Sharma. Rekha was cast as his love interest with her original name.

Advertisement

The story is about a young man, Ajit, who is unemployed, despite having a bachelor's degree. After serving time in prison, Ajit wants to live an honest life.

One day, he finds a bag filled with cash and returns it to the owner, Karamchand, who offers him a job with generous remuneration. Rekha plays the role of Karamchand’s daughter who falls in love with Ajit.

The film featured the famous song, Rafta Rafta Dekho Aankh Meri Ladi Hai. It was crooned by Kishore Kumar and Rekha.

3. Ghazab

Cast: Dharmendra, Rekha and Jagdeep

IMDB Rating: 6.7

Release year: 1982

Genre: action/comedy

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The 1982 CP Dixit directorial is an action comedy film starring Dharmendra and Rekha as the leads and Jagdeep played a supporting role.

Dharmendra was seen in dual roles. His characters, Munna and Vijay, the twin brothers are separated by birth. Munna grows up to be a kind man and he inherits his father’s wealth. He is murdered by his greedy employees for money.

Advertisement

Munna’s spirit finds his long-lost brother, Vijay and the latter avenges his death. Vijay exposes the culprits in the climax.

Rekha played the role of Jamuna in the movie.

4. Keemat

Cast: Dharmendra, Rekha and Prem Chopra

IMDB Rating: 7.1

Release year: 1973

Genre: thriller/action

Where to watch: YouTube

Starring Dharmendra and Rekha as the leads, Keemat was released in 1973. In the Ravikant Nagoich-directed spy thriller, Dharmendra played the role of Gopal Kishan Pandey, an undercover agent called Agent 116.

Gopal is on a mission to investigate the case of the mysterious disappearance of a woman from Bombay.

Gopal later learns about the human trafficking racket. He exposes the organization with the help of Rekha's character, Sudha, whose sister is missing.

5. Kasam Suhaag Ki

Cast: Dharmendra, Rekha and Suresh Oberoi

IMDB Rating: 5.1

Release year: 1989

Genre: Action/Drama

Where to watch: YouTube

Directed by Mohan Sehgal, Kasam Suhaag Ki starred Dharmendra and Rekha. The 1989 film revolves around Rekha’s character, Surajmukhi, a courtesan.

Advertisement

Surajmukhi is saved by a bandit, Thakur Sultan Singh, played by Dharmendra during molestation. He later marries her after she gets molested by Lohari. Surajmukhi gives birth to their daughter, Munni.

Things turn upside down when Surajmukhi’s husband, Thakur Sultan gets killed by the goons.

Surajmukhi and her daughter are abducted by them. She tries her best to escape along with her daughter while avenging his death.

More about Dharmendra and Rekha

Apart from them, Dharmendra and Rekha also worked in movies, like Baazi, Kartavya, Jaan Hatheli Pe, and Jhutha Sach.

Dharmendra is best known for Sholay, Dharam Veer, Pratiggya, Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke, Jeevan Mrityu, Seeta Aur Geeta, Black Mail, Dream Girl, and many more.

Rekha has been featured in famous movies like Namak Halal, Silsila, Khoon Bhari Maang, Umrao Jaan, Khubsoorat, Suhaag, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Koi Mil Gaya, to name a few. Rekha marked her cameo in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se (2018), which starred Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol.

Dharmendra and Rekha appeared in Deewangi Deewangi, the song from Farah Khan’s 2007 directorial venture, Om Shanti Om.

Both the living legends continue to entertain the audience in Hindi cinema.

ALSO READ: 7 Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra movies that made them a hit duo