EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol and Gopichand Malineni’s next titled Jatt; Shooting underway

Following the success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol has been on a signing spree, picking up projects that do justice to his larger-than-life aura. While the actor has wrapped up shooting for the Rajkumar Santoshi-directed Lahore: 1947 produced by Aamir Khan, he has moved on to his next project, an action film directed by Gopichand Malineni. The film went on floors last week with a marathon schedule.

Sunny Deol in and as Jatt in Gopichand Malineni’s next

And now, we have exclusively learnt that Sunny Deol and Gopichand Malineni’s next has been titled Jatt. “The team has derived the title from the script as Sunny Deol’s character has the traits of being a Jatt. It’s a larger-than-life heroic character for Sunny Deol and he is donning a special look of light beard and a moustache for the same. It’s a powerful title suggesting the aura of Sunny’s character,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the film will be shot over a period of 3 months before calling it a wrap.

“Sunny is expected to wrap up shooting for the film by early September, and will then switch gears to Ramayana, and Border 2. He is also discussing and exploring the timelines for shooting director Abbas Mustan’s next film,” the source added. For those unaware, Sunny Deol plays the part of Hanuman in Ramayana, whereas returns as Major Kuldeep Singh in Border 2.

Sunny Deol ready for Jatt in 2025

“The Abbas Mustan directorial is touted to be an action thriller, however, Sunny Deol is yet to sign the dotted lines,” the source informed. Meanwhile, produced by Mythri Productions, Jatt is slated to hit the big screen in the second half of 2025. It is touted to be a big scale action thriller, with Sunny Deol returning to in his mass action hero avatar. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Sunny Deol and other feature films of Indian Cinema.

