7 Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra movies that made them a hit duo

Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra are the two icons of the Indian film industry who have been catalysts in bringing Bollywood onto the world map. Over the past decades, the two celebs have worked in scores of films. However, there are only a handful of Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra movies together.

As we look back at their rich filmography, we collated this article, which is a tribute to the two megastars of the entertainment industry.

Take a look at the 7 Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra movies:

1. Sholay

Cast: Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini, Jaya Bhaduri, Amjad Khan

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Director: Ramesh Sippy

Release year: 1975

Genre: Action/Drama/Romance

Where to watch: Prime Video

The moment cinephiles think of Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra movies, they are immediately reminded of Ramesh Sippy’s cult classic film, Sholay. The action-adventure film, which was one of the highest-grossing films of the year, shows how a retired police officer hired two outlaws to catch hold of the deadly bandit who has been wreaking havoc on the villagers and has assassinated a family.

2. Chupke Chupke

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore, Jaya Bachchan, Om Prakash, Asrani, Lily Chakravarty, Usha Kiran, David Abraham Cheulkar, Keshto Mukherjee

IMDB Rating: 8.3/10

Director: Hrishikesh Mukherjee

Release year: 1875

Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance

Where to watch: Prime Video

Chupke Chupke is yet another iconic Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra movie, which is a priced possession of Bollywood. The comic caper of the remake of the Bengali film Chhadmabeshi is known for the duo’s comic timing. Some of the tracks from the movie, like Ab Ke Sajan Sawan Mein and Sa Re Ga Ma, topped the chart. The music was composed by S.D. Burman and lyrics were penned by Anand Bakshi.

3. Ram Balram

Cast: Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, Rekha, Ajit, Amjad Khan, Prem Chopra, Sujit Kumar

IMDB Rating: 6.2/10

Director: Vijay Anand

Release year: 1980

Genre: Action/Comedy/Drama

Where to watch: YouTube

Next up in this Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra movie list is the 1980 film Ram Balram. The action thriller directed by Vijay Anand narrates the story of two brothers raised with their evil uncle who killed their parents. After becoming a police officer and a mechanic, the boys plan to put the villains behind bars who tried to use them for their illegal business. A twist in the climax unmasks the uncle’s backstory and history with their parents

4. Hum Kaun Hai?

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia

IMDB Rating: 3.6/10

Director: Ravi Shankar Sharma

Release year: 2004

Genre: Horror/Drama/Mystery

Where to watch: YouTube

Hum Kaun Hai? stars Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra in lead roles. The movie, which is the remake of the 2001 Spanish film titled The Others, showcases how a woman living in an isolated house encounters unknown strangers who are only visible to her daughter.

Things get creepy when she realizes that her house helps are not the people sent by the agency. The presence of an album with dead people’s photos makes things worse.

5. Guddi

Cast: Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bhaduri, Utpal Dutt, Samit Bhanja, A. K. Hangal, Asrani, Keshto Mukherjee

IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

Director: Hrishikesh Mukherjee

Release year: 1971

Genre: Drama/Comedy

Where to watch: Prime Video, Sony Liv

Guddi is an Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra movie in which the stars share the screen for a short time frame. The film proved to be a life changer for actress Jaya Bachchan, who is obsessed with the actor Dharmendra (who plays himself).

But her infatuation is broken when she is faced with the grim reality of the entertainment industry. She realized that the star was a normal human being like her and had his flaws. Eventually, she gives up on her obsession and gets married. Apart from Big B, many acclaimed B-town stars, including Rajesh Khanna, Naveen Nischol, Vinod Khanna, Pran, and Om Prakash, made guest appearances as themselves.

6. Charandas

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Om Prakash, Lakshmi, Vikram Makandar, Urmila Bhatt, Sunil Dutt, Manorama, Farida Jalal, Raj Mehra

IMDB Rating: 5.3/10

Director: B.S. Thapa

Release year: 1977

Genre: Drama

Where to watch: YouTube

This is the only Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra movie in which the actors make special appearances as qawwali singers. The story revolves around a family who navigates through their life and struggles. The songs Dil Ki Lagi Aesi Lagi, sung by Asha Bhosle, and O Maiya Mori Main Nahin Makhan, by Mukesh, remain iconic.

7. Dost

Cast: Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Shatrughan Sinha, Asit Sen, Rehman

IMDB Rating: 6.9/10

Director: Dulal Guha

Release year: 1974

Genre: Drama

Where to watch: YouTube

In his Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra movie, Big B makes a guest appearance as Anand. Dost is the tale of an orphan, Maanav (played by Dharmendra), who befriends a thief. Upon realizing that the alcoholic and thief have altered his life for good, Maanav disappears from his life, only to realize that his friend is caught for a crime he committed at his workplace. The film's music is by Laxmikant Pyarelal.

Another Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra movie in which the two stars made cameo appearances is Naseeb, directed by Manmohan Desai.

