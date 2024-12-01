Dharmendra says Jaya Bachchan's Guddi will always be his 'loving doll' as he recalls their journey till Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Veteran actor Dharmendra's contribution to Hindi cinema is truly unparalleled. Fondly known as the He-Man of Bollywood, the 88-year-old living legend has been entertaining the audience for many decades. Dharmendra has worked with several other veterans from Indian cinema, and Jaya Bachchan is one of them. Dharmendra recently expressed that Jaya Bachchan's Guddi will always be his 'loving doll' as he recalled their journey till Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.

Dharmendra took to Instagram to share a picture of himself with Jaya Bachchan. The photo is from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. In the picture, Dharmendra can be seen seated, and the senior actress is standing at the back with her hands on his shoulders. Both veterans are flashing their smiles as they pose for the camera.

Referring to their 1971 film, Guddi, Dharmendra reminisced about their journey in the caption. The 88-year-old actor mentioned Jaya Bachchan's character Guddi, the school-going student. He also praised her by saying that she is a "world-class artist".

"Guddi, will always be my loving doll. She is a world-class artist and she always talks high about me. (From Guddi to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)," read the caption.

Dharmendra's son, actor Bobby Deol reacted to his post. Bobby dropped many red heart emojis in the comment section. Here's the screenshot of the comment below:



Speaking of Guddi, Jaya Bhaduri (now Bachchan) played the lead role of Guddi, a school student who has a celebrity obsession. Guddi has a major crush on superstar Dharmendra. The veteran actor was cast as himself in a guest appearance in the movie.

Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan have also collaborated in movies like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, and Phagun.

Cut to 2023, they reunited for Karan Johar's directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Headlined by Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the romantic-comedy family drama featured Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan as husband and wife. Shabana Azmi p

After this, Dharmendra was seen in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya earlier this year.

