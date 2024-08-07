Arshad Warsi recalls when Jaya Bachchan was unhappy about his 'chaddi-baniyan' airport look; suggested him to 'dress appropriately'

Actor Arshad Warsi, who started his career as a choreographer in Anil Kapoor and Sridevi's 1993 film, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, marked his acting debut with Tere Mere Sapne in 1996. While celebrities pick comfortable outfits during travel these days, there was a time when Jaya Bachchan called out Arshad for the same and asked him to dress properly.

During a recent interview on UNFILTERED by Samdish, Arshad Warsi shared a hilarious anecdote of receiving feedback from Jaya Bachchan about his airport look during his initial days in Bollywood. Arshad recalled that he was once travelling to Hyderabad in comfortable clothes and later received a message from Jaya to "dress appropriately".

Arshad was shooting for his first movie, Tere Mere Sapne when the incident happened. The Welcome To The Jungle actor recalled that he was a newcomer in Bollywood and "came from different world".

“We had to go to Hyderabad to shoot and I sat on the flight wearing chaddi and baniyan. Pehle toh vaise hi ghoomte the, dance-vance karte the (We used to wear such clothes earlier. We were dancers)," the Golmaal actor said.

Arshad Warsi further remembered Jaya Bachchan expressing disappointment when she learned about it and sent a message to his team. Recalling her words, Arshad said, "Please tell Mr Warsi to dress appropriately while he travels."

On the work front, Arshad Warsi has worked in movies like Hero Hindustani, Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, Seher, Hulchul, Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya?, Ishiqya, Salaam Namaste, Total Dhamaal, Golmaal, and more.

He is best known for his role as Sarkeshwar aka Circuit in Sanjay Dutt and Gracy Singh-starrer Munna Bhai MBBS. He is also popular for doing comic roles in the Golmaal series.

Arshad will now be seen in Welcome To The Jungle, the third instalment of the Welcome franchise. It features an ensemble star cast including Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty.

He also has Jolly LLB 3, the third part of the Jolly LLB series. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles.

