10 best Dharmendra dialogues as memorable as his performances

Dharmendra has immensely contributed to the rich filmography of the Indian film industry. The senior star has been entertaining the audience for decades, ever since he stepped into the acting realm with the movie, Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere in 1960. Just like his movies, there are also several best Dharmendra dialogues that have created an impact in the minds of cinema lovers. Some of these iconic dialogues are still quoted by many cinema lovers who remain impressed by his dialogue delivery.

The actor is also commonly known as the He-Man of the industry owing to his rugged physique. In the past six decades, he has topped the list of the most successful actors in the history of Hindi cinema.

Here are 10 best Dharmendra dialogues that are still quoted by his fans:

1. “Ye duniya bahut buri hai Shaanti. Jo kuch deti hai bura banne ke baad deti hai.”

While he started with a small role, the actor shot to fame in the late 60s. Phool Aur Patthar is one iconic movie that is still re-watched by Dharmendra lovers. This popular dialogue from O. P. Ralhan’s romantic drama film is sure to have crossed your mind on days when things don’t feel right. His heavy voice and bang-on dialogue delivery made him a popular star, later in his career.

2. “Uma Ji shayad aapne khud ko kabhi hastey huey nahi dekha. Kabhi chupke se aaine ke saamne jaakar dekhiye aur dekhiye ye hassi kitni khoobsurat hai.”

He was to the early 80s and 90s what Shah Rukh Khan is for the current generation. Love and romance are his forte and even at the age of 88, he continues to spread his infectious energy in every space he enters. This Dharmendra dialogue from Anupama is as iconic as the movie. It also made him a favorite among the ladies.

3. “Kutte kamine, main tera khoon pee jaoonga.”

Even if anyone hasn’t watched the movie, they will definitely remember this iconic Dharmendra “Kutte Kaminey” dialogue from the 1973 movie, Yaadon Ki Baaraat. It also stars actors like Vijay Arora, Tariq Khan, Zeenat Aman, Neetu Singh, Ajit, and Captain Raju.

4. “Basanti in kutton ke saamne mat nachna.”

Sholay is one evergreen movie that is an all-time favorite of cinema buffs. While “Basanti in kutton ke saamne mat nachna” is a popular Dharmendra dialogue, “Ek ek ko chun chun ke maaronga, chun chun ke maaronga” is another one that is unforgettable.

5. “Agar t-o ‘to’ hota hai to g-o ‘gu’ kyun nahin hota?”

Chupke Chupke is a comedy film, released in 1975. It’s a remake of the Bengali film Chhadmabeshi. While Dharmendra plays a key role, Amitabh Bachchan, Sharmila Tagore, Jaya Bachchan, Om Prakash, Usha Kiran, David Abraham Cheulkar, Asrani and Keshto Mukherjee also play important characters.

6. “Agar taqdeer mein maut likhi hai toh koi bacha nahi sakta. Agar zindagi likhi hai toh koi mai ka laal maar nahi sakta.”

Another Dharmendra famous dialogue is this one from the 1977 movie Dharam Veer. Directed by Manmohan Desai, it also starred Jeetendra, Zeenat Aman, Neetu Singh, Pran, Ranjeet and other big stars. Dharmendra’s younger son Bobby Deol also briefly appears in the movie as the childhood version of his father's character.

7. “Ye to so raha tha aman ke badlon ko apna takiya banakar issey jagaya bhi tumney hai aur uthaya bhi tumne.”

In the 1984 movie Jeene Nahi Doonga, Dharmendra played the double role of Roshan and Raka. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film ended up becoming one of the highest-grossing films of that year.

8. “Kabhi zameen se baat ki hai Thakur, ye zameen humari maa hai.”

Next up in this list of popular Dharmendra iconic dialogues is this one from the 1985 film, Ghulami. It showcases how a bunch of peasants fight against the age-old system of caste-based oppression in feudal Rajasthan. The ensemble cast includes Mithun Chakraborty, Naseeruddin Shah, Reena Roy, Smita Patil, Anita Raj, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and Raza Murad with Amitabh Bachchan as the narrator.

9. “Pehle ek Hindustani ko samajh lo. Hindi apne aap aa jayegi.”

In his extensive film career, Dharmendra starred in several hit movies and shared the screen with his sons, Bobby and Sunny Deol. The 2007 sports drama film Apne showcases the love of a disgraced ex-boxer who tried to wipe off his stained image with the help of his on-screen sons, played by his real-life sons. Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty, and Kirron Kher also play key characters in the movie.

10. “Oye ilaaka kutton ka hota hai, bhen ke take, sher ka nahi.”

Lastly, we have this famous Dharmendra dialogue from the 2011 movie Yamla Pagla Deewana. Be it action, romance, drama, or comedy, the senior star has played all these characters with ease and perfection. This Samir Karnik action-comedy film is the first installment of the film series and one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of the year.

That’s a wrap for this list of best Dharmendra dialogues.

Do you have anything to add to it? Let us know in the comments below.

